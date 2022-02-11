mise à jour du 09 Mars 2022

2022 02 11 - Daweed (Mandela Liberation Day Celebration) - Puppa Gassna (The Hooliganz Radio Show)


Emission

Emission diffusée le 11 Février 2022

Radio Fm+ / Montpellier - Home Studio All Around   3 h.


Cultural Vibes - Radio Reggae show - 2022 02 11 - Daweed (Mandela Liberation Day Celebration) - Puppa Gassna (The Hooliganz Radio Show)

Le 11 février 1990, soit il y a 32 ans jour pour jour, Mandela, après 27 ans de captivité, était libéré, annonçant la fin de l'apartheid. Quatre ans plus tard, il fut le premier noir à être élu président de l'Afrique du sud. Avant de laisser la main à Puppa Gassna pour un nouveau Hooliganz Radio Show, Daweed célèbrait donc l'anniversaire de cette libération en musique au travers une selection de morceaux en soutient à Mandela, depuis son emprisonnement à sa libération, mais aussi avec une sélection d'extraits de discours clés de Mandela et de journaux télévisés de l'époque.

PART 1 (1 h. 30 mn. 01 s.) : Selecta Daweed (Mandela Liberation Day Celebration)

From a prisonner to a president, Love & Respect due to Nelson Mandela !!!

Playlist :

Wallata - Stand Firm Winnie Mandela
              + rappel de l'histoire de la condamnation de Nelson Mandela (tiré du site dna.fr) + Extrait de la plaidoirie de Mandela à son procès de Rivonia le 16 avril 1964

Sugar Minott - Letter to Mandela
              + annonce  de la liberation de Mandela par le président De Klerk (Discours du 10 février 1990) puis aux journaux télévisés anglais (Sunday Report du 11 février 1990) + extrait du 1er discours de Mandela, le jour de sa libération (11 février 1990)

Mr Williams - Mandela
O.B.F. - Mandela (Version)
Menes - Nelson Mandela

Vivian Blacks - Mandela
              (avec en fond l'accueil triomphal du public fait à Nelson Mandela lors de son premier discours officiel après sa libération, le 16 avril 1990 au stade Wembley) + extrait du-dit discours 

Christopher Hewie - Free Mandela that won't work & dub version
Hopeton Lindo - The Word
Samuel Lamount - Remember N. Mandela 1989
Barrington Levy - Mandela You're Free

Ijahman - President Mandela
              + annonce aux journaux télévisés de l'élection de Mandela (archives INA) + extrait du discour d'investiture du 2 mai 1994

Carlene Davis - Rise Up
              + extrait du discours d'investiture du 2 mai 1994

Peter Youthman - Mandela
Ninjaman - Mandela Come
Bounty Killer - Prophecy Fulfil
Augustus Pablo - Marcus Garvey - Thriller Album - Echo 12inch - 1980 - B3

PART 2 (1 h. 33 mn. 50 s.) : Puppa Gassna - The Hooliganz Radio Show

29th Worldwide Independant Musical Trip by Puppa Gassna !

Playlist :

INTRO ft NAJANAJA/MADI SIMMONS/ AKUEN
TRIBUTE TO ROBBIE « dub the governement » & « pussy cat ska » 
BRAD TURNER & the MANOr « Bring a little love » 
GEORGE PALMER feat LION.D & IRIE ITES « come we just a come » 
PUPPA YAHRNO « wheel up »
 
RIDDIM « doctors order » de prince Riser :
GEORGE PALMER « tonight »
CODIAC « bless me »
JAH NICENESS & RAGGA ZEE « dreaming »
JAH MEAKE MA-TOTH « trying »
KING STANLEY « so long »
MADI SIMMONS « each and every day »
SAMMY GOLD « tenament yard »
SATTADAY « fail you »

NADIA MAC ANUFF & THE LIGERIANS « Lockdown »
MANAKY « wont let myself down » 
LONE ARK & 18th PARALLEL « Defend » FRUITS RECORDS
FAYGO « not alone » 
FAYGO « never forget your roots »
GEORGE PALMER & SOLO BANTON « working man »
BOUNTY KILLER / JULIAN MARLEY / BUGLE « time is of essence » - album « TOXICITY » de Bugle 
STRANJAH MILLER « About » STREET ROCKAZ
EESAH & EIGHT O EIGHT DELAVEGA : « Jamaica » prod 808 delavega
DANITSA & EMIZ « ova »
PERFECT GIDDIMANI « Ganja machine »

RIDDIM « Plant a SEED » produit par DAILYITES
MYKAL DAILEY « good vibes »
PHORIEN « joy »
OWEN KNIBBZ « leaders »
FYASHUAH « life »
CHUCK FENDA « soldier »
REUBEN INIE « slew dem »
MADI SIMMONS « plant the seed »

LAA LEE & GOLD UP « birdz » goldup music 
BUGLE « Toxicity » 
JAHJAHYUTE DI FIYAHYUTE & RAS SHINE « my baby » 

