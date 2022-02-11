2022 02 11 - Daweed (Mandela Liberation Day Celebration) - Puppa Gassna (The Hooliganz Radio Show)

Le 11 février 1990, soit il y a 32 ans jour pour jour, Mandela, après 27 ans de captivité, était libéré, annonçant la fin de l'apartheid. Quatre ans plus tard, il fut le premier noir à être élu président de l'Afrique du sud. Avant de laisser la main à Puppa Gassna pour un nouveau Hooliganz Radio Show, Daweed célèbrait donc l'anniversaire de cette libération en musique au travers une selection de morceaux en soutient à Mandela, depuis son emprisonnement à sa libération, mais aussi avec une sélection d'extraits de discours clés de Mandela et de journaux télévisés de l'époque.



PART 1 (1 h. 30 mn. 01 s.) : Selecta Daweed (Mandela Liberation Day Celebration)



From a prisonner to a president, Love & Respect due to Nelson Mandela !!!



Playlist :



Wallata - Stand Firm Winnie Mandela

+ rappel de l'histoire de la condamnation de Nelson Mandela (tiré du site dna.fr) + Extrait de la plaidoirie de Mandela à son procès de Rivonia le 16 avril 1964



Sugar Minott - Letter to Mandela

+ annonce de la liberation de Mandela par le président De Klerk (Discours du 10 février 1990) puis aux journaux télévisés anglais (Sunday Report du 11 février 1990) + extrait du 1er discours de Mandela, le jour de sa libération (11 février 1990)



Mr Williams - Mandela

O.B.F. - Mandela (Version)

Menes - Nelson Mandela



Vivian Blacks - Mandela

(avec en fond l'accueil triomphal du public fait à Nelson Mandela lors de son premier discours officiel après sa libération, le 16 avril 1990 au stade Wembley) + extrait du-dit discours



Christopher Hewie - Free Mandela that won't work & dub version

Hopeton Lindo - The Word

Samuel Lamount - Remember N. Mandela 1989

Barrington Levy - Mandela You're Free



Ijahman - President Mandela

+ annonce aux journaux télévisés de l'élection de Mandela (archives INA) + extrait du discour d'investiture du 2 mai 1994



Carlene Davis - Rise Up

+ extrait du discours d'investiture du 2 mai 1994



Peter Youthman - Mandela

Ninjaman - Mandela Come

Bounty Killer - Prophecy Fulfil

Augustus Pablo - Marcus Garvey - Thriller Album - Echo 12inch - 1980 - B3



PART 2 (1 h. 33 mn. 50 s.) : Puppa Gassna - The Hooliganz Radio Show



29th Worldwide Independant Musical Trip by Puppa Gassna !



Playlist :



INTRO ft NAJANAJA/MADI SIMMONS/ AKUEN

TRIBUTE TO ROBBIE « dub the governement » & « pussy cat ska »

BRAD TURNER & the MANOr « Bring a little love »

GEORGE PALMER feat LION.D & IRIE ITES « come we just a come »

PUPPA YAHRNO « wheel up »



RIDDIM « doctors order » de prince Riser :

GEORGE PALMER « tonight »

CODIAC « bless me »

JAH NICENESS & RAGGA ZEE « dreaming »

JAH MEAKE MA-TOTH « trying »

KING STANLEY « so long »

MADI SIMMONS « each and every day »

SAMMY GOLD « tenament yard »

SATTADAY « fail you »



NADIA MAC ANUFF & THE LIGERIANS « Lockdown »

MANAKY « wont let myself down »

LONE ARK & 18th PARALLEL « Defend » FRUITS RECORDS

FAYGO « not alone »

FAYGO « never forget your roots »

GEORGE PALMER & SOLO BANTON « working man »

BOUNTY KILLER / JULIAN MARLEY / BUGLE « time is of essence » - album « TOXICITY » de Bugle

STRANJAH MILLER « About » STREET ROCKAZ

EESAH & EIGHT O EIGHT DELAVEGA : « Jamaica » prod 808 delavega

DANITSA & EMIZ « ova »

PERFECT GIDDIMANI « Ganja machine »



RIDDIM « Plant a SEED » produit par DAILYITES

MYKAL DAILEY « good vibes »

PHORIEN « joy »

OWEN KNIBBZ « leaders »

FYASHUAH « life »

CHUCK FENDA « soldier »

REUBEN INIE « slew dem »

MADI SIMMONS « plant the seed »



LAA LEE & GOLD UP « birdz » goldup music

BUGLE « Toxicity »

JAHJAHYUTE DI FIYAHYUTE & RAS SHINE « my baby »