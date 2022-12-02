2022 12 02 - Daweed - Speciale Reggae Made in USA (Strictly Vinyls)

On avait commençé une spéciale "Reggae made in USA" en compagnie de Kool Am du I Kick Sound le 21 octobre dernier (https://www.radio-reggae.com/1023-radio-reggae-E-a-2022-10-21-daweed-meets-i-kick-sound-sound-system-ds-ta-radio.html), voici la seconde partie par moi même Selecta Daweed... US Reggae Rules Tonight !!!





PART 1 (1 h. 11 mn. 51 s.) : Daweed - Speciale US Reggae Part 1

Playlist :

PART 2 (1h 04 mn. 28 s.) : Daweed - Speciale US Reggae Part 2



YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBESAssab - Im A Loner Girl - Tipsy Sound 12inch - 1987 RE - AAssab - Im A Loner Girl Dub - Tipsy Sound 12inch - 1987 RE - A2Scion Success - Petty Petty Murderer - Grade One 7inch - AScion Success - Petty Petty Murderer Dub - Grade One 7inch - BWhitey Don - Murderer - The Real Thing Straight From The Yard - Jive 12inch - 1995 - B1 (Made in Canada)Jug Head - Words Of Love - Dub Irator 12inch - RE - B1Jug Head - Words Of Love Dub - Dub Irator 12inch - RE - B2Nuthead Irie - Tenement Yard - Park Heights 7inch - RE - ARolland Burrel - Dont Think About Tomorrow - Park Heights 7inch - RE - ARolland Burrel - Dont Think About Tomorrow Dub - Park Heights 7inch - RE - BScion Success - Settle Dem A Settle Dub - 14 Karat 12inch - RE - A2Scion Success - Settle Dem A Settle - 14 Karat 12inch - RE - A1Sugar Minott & Lover D - Hi Hello - Wackies 12inch - AJD Smoothe - Love The One Your With - Mijar Recors 7inch - AMikey Jarrett & JD Smoothe - Yes Jah Jah Love Me - Mijar Recors 7inch - AGlen Washington - Reggae Music - Mijar Recors 7inch - AMikey Jarrett & JD Smoothe - Yes Jah Jah Love Me Dub - Mijar Recors 7inch - B

Playlist :

Conroy Smith - Poor People A Suffer - Jah Life Time 12inch - AConroy Smith - Poor People A Suffer DubSluggy - Younger Generation - Witty 12inch - B1Sluggy - Younger Generation Dub - Witty 12inch - B2Pad Anthony - West Bound Train - Life Music 7inch - AScion Success - Done Dead A Ready - Life Music 7inch - AConroy Smith - Dangerous - Life Music 7inch - BConroy Smith - Dollar Van Ride - Life Music 7inch - ACharlie P & Danger Wong - Murder In The Dance - Jah Life 7inch - ABurro Banton - Boom Wa This - Wild Apache 12inch - B1Burro Banton - Boom Wa This Dub - Wild Apache 12inch - B2Scion Success - Life Time - Jah Life Time 7inch - AMajor Danger - Know Fi Move - Eclipse 7inch - RE - AMajor Danger - Know Fi Move Dub - Eclipse 7inch - RE - BCutty Ranks - Danger Commit - Jah Life Time 7inch - ACutty Ranks & Barrington Levy & Chuck Turner - Ruff Neck Rides Alone - Jah Life Time 7inch - BKoffie black - Cultural Vibes Dubplate