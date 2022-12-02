mise à jour du 16 Mars 2023

2022 12 02 - Daweed - Speciale Reggae Made in USA (Strictly Vinyls)


Émission

Diffusée le 02 Décembre 2022

Radio Fm+ / Montpellier   2 h.


Cultural Vibes - Radio Reggae show - 2022 12 02 - Daweed - Speciale Reggae Made in USA (Strictly Vinyls)

On avait commençé une spéciale "Reggae made in USA" en compagnie de Kool Am du I Kick Sound le 21 octobre dernier (https://www.radio-reggae.com/1023-radio-reggae-E-a-2022-10-21-daweed-meets-i-kick-sound-sound-system-ds-ta-radio.html), voici la seconde partie par moi même Selecta Daweed... US Reggae Rules Tonight !!!

PART 1 (1 h. 11 mn. 51 s.) : Daweed - Speciale US Reggae Part 1


Playlist :

YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES
Assab - Im A Loner Girl - Tipsy Sound 12inch - 1987 RE - A
Assab - Im A Loner Girl Dub - Tipsy Sound 12inch - 1987 RE - A2
Scion Success - Petty Petty Murderer - Grade One 7inch - A
Scion Success - Petty Petty Murderer Dub - Grade One 7inch - B
Whitey Don - Murderer - The Real Thing Straight From The Yard - Jive 12inch - 1995 - B1 (Made in Canada)
Jug Head - Words Of Love - Dub Irator 12inch - RE - B1
Jug Head - Words Of Love Dub - Dub Irator 12inch - RE - B2
Nuthead Irie - Tenement Yard - Park Heights 7inch - RE - A
Rolland Burrel - Dont Think About Tomorrow - Park Heights 7inch - RE - A
Rolland Burrel - Dont Think About Tomorrow Dub - Park Heights 7inch - RE - B
Scion Success - Settle Dem A Settle Dub - 14 Karat 12inch - RE - A2
Scion Success - Settle Dem A Settle - 14 Karat 12inch - RE - A1
Sugar Minott & Lover D - Hi Hello - Wackies 12inch - A
JD Smoothe - Love The One Your With - Mijar Recors 7inch - A
Mikey Jarrett & JD Smoothe - Yes Jah Jah Love Me - Mijar Recors 7inch - A
Glen Washington - Reggae Music - Mijar Recors 7inch - A
Mikey Jarrett & JD Smoothe - Yes Jah Jah Love Me Dub - Mijar Recors 7inch - B

PART 2 (1h 04 mn. 28 s.) : Daweed - Speciale US Reggae Part 2
 

Playlist :


Conroy Smith - Poor People A Suffer - Jah Life Time 12inch - A
Conroy Smith - Poor People A Suffer Dub
Sluggy - Younger Generation - Witty 12inch - B1
Sluggy - Younger Generation Dub - Witty 12inch - B2
Pad Anthony - West Bound Train - Life Music 7inch - A
Scion Success - Done Dead A Ready - Life Music 7inch - A
Conroy Smith - Dangerous - Life Music 7inch - B
Conroy Smith - Dollar Van Ride - Life Music 7inch - A
Charlie P & Danger Wong - Murder In The Dance - Jah Life 7inch - A
Burro Banton - Boom Wa This - Wild Apache 12inch - B1
Burro Banton - Boom Wa This Dub - Wild Apache 12inch - B2
Scion Success - Life Time - Jah Life Time 7inch - A
Major Danger - Know Fi Move - Eclipse 7inch - RE - A
Major Danger - Know Fi Move Dub - Eclipse 7inch - RE - B
Cutty Ranks - Danger Commit - Jah Life Time 7inch - A
Cutty Ranks & Barrington Levy & Chuck Turner - Ruff Neck Rides Alone - Jah Life Time 7inch - B
Koffie black - Cultural Vibes Dubplate

