2022 10 21 - Daweed meets I Kick Sound (Sound System Ds Ta Radio)

Pour cette émission on avait le plaisir d'accueillir I Kick Sound (Kool Am) pour une session au format "vinyls conférence" : 1/2 heure chacun à la Control Tower / Selection, 100% vinyls pour une session 100% dédicacée aux productions "made in USA", des 70's aux 90's...

PART 1 (30 mn. 58 s.) : Selecta Kool Am (I Kick Sound) - Strictly USA Prod. Part 1 Playlist :



Love joys - Stranger

African Jamaican - Loving Man & version

Roots Wanda - Solomone & Dubplate Cut 4

Danny Tucker - Take Us Home

Azul - Black Rose part 1

Max Romeo - Birth Of Reggae & Version

PART 2 (26 mn. 32 s.) : Selecta Daweed - Strictly USA Prod. Part 1 Playlist :



Jerry Johnson & Wackies Rhytme Force - Saxman Special - Wackies 12inch - B

Sluggy & Jr Cat - Draw Fi Mi Bible Dub - Jah Life 12inch - B

Sluggy & Jr Cat - Draw Fi Mi Bible - Jah Life 12inch - A

Dad Anthony - Rinse Dem Out - Grade One 12inch - A1

Echo Minott - Come Again - Daddy Spud Intl - RE - A1

Mikie Melody - Mr Tenderness - Daddy Spud Intl - RE - A2

Sammy Levi - Come Off The Road - Eclipse 7inch - RE - A

Sammy Levi - Come Off The Road Dub - Eclipse 7inch - RE - B



PART 3 (30 mn. 20 s.) : Selecta Kool Am (I Kick Sound) - Strictly USA Prod. Part 2 Playlist :



Ishan People - Inflation

Milton Henry - No Dream

Horace Andy - What A Problem

Little Kirk - Cork Up Dancehall

Rico Banton - Counteract

Coozie Mellers - Easy

Little Kirk - Screechie across the border

PART 4 (30 mn. 12 s.) : Selecta Daweed - Strictly USA Prod. Part 2 Playlist :



King Kong - Musical Terrorist - Our Land Sound Prod 7inch - 1987 (RE) - A

King Kong - Musical Terrorist Dub - Our Land Sound Prod 7inch - 1987 (RE) - B

Assab - If That Was You - Tipsy Sound 12inch - 1987 RE - B1

Junior Wilson - Mama Told Me - Witty 7inch - RE - A

Ossie D & Stevie G - Just Be Nice - Dub Irator 12inch - RE - A1

Ossie D & Stevie G - Just Be Nice Dub - Dub Irator 12inch - RE - A2

Sluggy - Prejudice - Park Heights 7inch - RE - A

PART 5 (30 mn. 19 s.) : Selecta Kool Am (I Kick Sound) - Strictly USA Prod. Part 3 Playlist :



Jerry Harris - Spreading all over & version

Itopia - Keep On Rocking

Annette Brissett - Drums

Chosen Brothers - I Love You

Sugar Minott - Dance Hall We Deh

Anthony Ray Ray - Never give Up & Version

PART 6 (24 mn. 03 s.) : Selecta Daweed - Strictly USA Prod. Part 3

Playlist :



Linval Thompson (Lilly Melody) - Fool Fool Sound - Grade One 12inch - AA1

Linval Thompson - Fool Fool Sound Dub - Grade One 12inch - AA2

Don Hickey - Cooporate - Chopper 7inch - RE - A

Micheal Prophet & Daddy Freddie - Hypocrites - Living Room 12inch - 1990 - A

Major Danger - Know Fi Move - Eclipse 7inch - RE - A

Lilly Melody - Give Me Some More - Park Heights 7inch - RE - A



PART 7 ( 43 mn. 13 s. ) : Daweed meets Selecta Kool Am (I Kick Sound) - Strictly USA Prod. Part 4

Playlist :



Kool Am :

Sluggy Ranks - Ghetto Youth & Version

Daweed :

Jr Demus - Come Fi Mek Some Money - Shellys Records 12inch - 1990 RE - B1 / Leroy Smart - You Are Leaving Dub (H C & F Crew) - Shellys Records 12inch - 1990 - B

Kool Am :

Ras Igan - Paralyzed & Version

Daweed :

Wailing Soul - Shark Attack (Jaws Mix) - Chaos 12inch - 1992 - A1 / Wailing Soul - Shark Attack (Jammer Jaws Mix) - Chaos 12inch - 1992 - B2

Kool Am :

Love Joys - Gimme Back

Daweed :

Assab - Im A Loner Girl - Tipsy Sound 12inch - 1987 RE - A1

