2022 10 21 - Daweed meets I Kick Sound (Sound System Ds Ta Radio)


Émission

Diffusée le 21 Octobre 2022

Radio Fm+ / Montpellier   3 h. 40 mn.


Cultural Vibes - Radio Reggae show - 2022 10 21 - Daweed meets I Kick Sound (Sound System Ds Ta Radio)

Pour cette émission on avait le plaisir d'accueillir I Kick Sound (Kool Am) pour une session au format "vinyls conférence" : 1/2 heure chacun à la Control Tower / Selection, 100% vinyls pour une session 100% dédicacée aux productions "made in USA", des 70's aux 90's...

PART 1 (30 mn. 58 s.) : Selecta Kool Am (I Kick Sound) - Strictly USA Prod. Part 1

Playlist :

Love joys - Stranger
African Jamaican - Loving Man & version
Roots Wanda - Solomone & Dubplate Cut 4
Danny Tucker - Take Us Home
Azul - Black Rose part 1
Max Romeo - Birth Of Reggae & Version

PART 2 (26 mn. 32 s.) : Selecta Daweed - Strictly USA Prod. Part 1

Playlist :

Jerry Johnson & Wackies Rhytme Force - Saxman Special - Wackies 12inch - B
Sluggy & Jr Cat - Draw Fi Mi Bible Dub - Jah Life 12inch - B
Sluggy & Jr Cat - Draw Fi Mi Bible - Jah Life 12inch - A
Dad Anthony - Rinse Dem Out - Grade One 12inch - A1
Echo Minott - Come Again - Daddy Spud Intl - RE - A1
Mikie Melody - Mr Tenderness - Daddy Spud Intl - RE - A2
Sammy Levi - Come Off The Road - Eclipse 7inch - RE - A
Sammy Levi - Come Off The Road Dub - Eclipse 7inch - RE - B

PART 3 (30 mn. 20 s.) : Selecta Kool Am (I Kick Sound) - Strictly USA Prod. Part 2

Playlist :

Ishan People - Inflation
Milton Henry - No Dream
Horace Andy - What A Problem
Little Kirk - Cork Up Dancehall
Rico Banton - Counteract
Coozie Mellers - Easy
Little Kirk - Screechie across the border

PART 4 (30 mn. 12 s.) : Selecta Daweed - Strictly USA Prod. Part 2

Playlist :

King Kong - Musical Terrorist - Our Land Sound Prod 7inch - 1987 (RE) - A
King Kong - Musical Terrorist Dub - Our Land Sound Prod 7inch - 1987 (RE) - B
Assab - If That Was You - Tipsy Sound 12inch - 1987 RE - B1
Junior Wilson - Mama Told Me - Witty 7inch - RE - A
Ossie D & Stevie G - Just Be Nice - Dub Irator 12inch - RE - A1
Ossie D & Stevie G - Just Be Nice Dub - Dub Irator 12inch - RE - A2
Sluggy - Prejudice - Park Heights 7inch - RE - A

PART 5 (30 mn. 19 s.) : Selecta Kool Am (I Kick Sound) - Strictly USA Prod. Part 3

Playlist :

Jerry Harris - Spreading all over & version
Itopia - Keep On Rocking
Annette Brissett - Drums
Chosen Brothers - I Love You
Sugar Minott - Dance Hall We Deh
Anthony Ray Ray - Never give Up & Version

PART 6 (24 mn. 03 s.) : Selecta Daweed - Strictly USA Prod. Part 3


Playlist :

Linval Thompson (Lilly Melody) - Fool Fool Sound - Grade One 12inch - AA1
Linval Thompson - Fool Fool Sound Dub - Grade One 12inch - AA2
Don Hickey - Cooporate - Chopper 7inch - RE - A
Micheal Prophet & Daddy Freddie - Hypocrites - Living Room 12inch - 1990 - A
Major Danger - Know Fi Move - Eclipse 7inch - RE - A
Lilly Melody - Give Me Some More - Park Heights 7inch - RE - A

PART 7 (43 mn. 13 s.) : Daweed meets Selecta Kool Am (I Kick Sound) - Strictly USA Prod. Part 4


Playlist :

Kool Am :
Sluggy Ranks - Ghetto Youth & Version
Daweed :
Jr Demus - Come Fi Mek Some Money - Shellys Records 12inch - 1990 RE - B1 / Leroy Smart - You Are Leaving Dub (H C & F Crew) - Shellys Records 12inch - 1990 - B
Kool Am
Ras Igan - Paralyzed & Version
Daweed
Wailing Soul - Shark Attack (Jaws Mix) - Chaos 12inch - 1992 - A1 / Wailing Soul - Shark Attack (Jammer Jaws Mix) - Chaos 12inch - 1992 - B2
Kool Am
Love Joys - Gimme Back
Daweed
Assab - Im A Loner Girl - Tipsy Sound 12inch - 1987 RE - A1
Assab - Im A Loner Girl Dub - Tipsy Sound 12inch - 1987 RE - A2

