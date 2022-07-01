|mise à jour du 17 Octobre 2022
2022 07 01 - Daweed meets Sista Goldy
Une invitée découverte ce soir avec Sista Goldy venue faire sa première radio au commande des platines ce soir ! Rencontre musicale 100% vinyls avec une platine et un micro entre Sista Goldy & Daweed, pour un maximum de vibrations positives !
PART 1 (18 mn. 04 s.) Daweed (Intro) :Playlist :
Anthony Johnson - CULTURAL VIBES
Lloyd Clarke - Summer Time
Dennis Brown - My Time - Observer 7inch - A
Ranking Joe - Come Out A Mi Life - Ranking Joe 7inch - A
Pupa San & L Fray - Jah Know + Dub
PART 2 (36 mn. 40 s.) Sista Goldy Part 1 :Playlist :
Non Disponible / Not Availabled
PART 3 (30 mn. 17 s.) Daweed (90's Rocksteady Reggae Hip Hop) :Playlist :
Spanner Banner & Tenor Fly - Lots Of Signs - Blank 12inch - B2
Screechy Dan & Raphelia - Burn That Up - Over Standing 7inch - A
Devon Clarke - Sweet Reggae Music - Over Standing 7inch - B
Danny Ranking & Jah Prince - My Sound
Mr Gentleman & Mighty Tolga - Weed Haffe Bun
PART 4 (31 mn. 08 s.) Sista Goldy Part 2 :Playlist :
Non Disponible / Not Availabled
PART 5 ( 30 mn. 22 s.) Daweed (90's Lover) :Playlist :
Hugh Maddo - Face Look Good - Jamaazima 12inch - 1985 - A
PART 6 (31 mn. 08 s.) Sista Goldy Part 3 :Playlist :
Non Disponible / Not Availabled
