mise à jour du 17 Octobre 2022

2022 07 01 - Daweed meets Sista Goldy


Émission

Diffusée le 01 Juillet 2022

Radio Fm+ / Montpellier   3 h.


Télécharger





Cultural Vibes - Radio Reggae show - 2022 07 01 - Daweed meets Sista Goldy

Une invitée découverte ce soir avec Sista Goldy venue faire sa première radio au commande des platines ce soir ! Rencontre musicale 100% vinyls avec une platine et un micro entre Sista Goldy & Daweed, pour un maximum de vibrations positives !

PART 1 (18 mn. 04 s.)  Daweed (Intro) :

Playlist :

Anthony Johnson  - CULTURAL VIBES
Lloyd Clarke - Summer Time
Dennis Brown - My Time - Observer 7inch - A
Ranking Joe - Come Out A Mi Life - Ranking Joe 7inch - A
Pupa San & L Fray - Jah Know + Dub

PART 2 (36 mn. 40 s.)  Sista Goldy Part 1 :

Playlist :

Non Disponible / Not Availabled

PART 3 (30 mn. 17 s.) Daweed (90's Rocksteady Reggae Hip Hop)  :

Playlist :

Spanner Banner & Tenor Fly - Lots Of Signs - Blank 12inch - B2
Screechy Dan & Raphelia - Burn That Up - Over Standing 7inch - A
Devon Clarke - Sweet Reggae Music - Over Standing 7inch - B
Danny Ranking & Jah Prince - My Sound
Danny Ranking & Jah Prince - My Sound
Danny Ranking & Jah Prince - My Sound
Mr Gentleman & Mighty Tolga - Weed Haffe Bun
Mr Gentleman & Mighty Tolga - Weed Haffe Bun

PART 4 (31 mn. 08 s.) Sista Goldy Part 2 :

Playlist :

Non Disponible / Not Availabled

PART 5 ( 30 mn. 22 s.) Daweed (90's Lover) :

Playlist :

Hugh Maddo - Face Look Good - Jamaazima 12inch - 1985 - A
Hugh Maddo - Face Look Good Dub - Jamaazima 12inch - 1985 - B
Jackie Robinson - Do You Need Me - Jack 1 Sound 12inch - A
Jackie Robinson - Do You Need Me Dub - Jack 1 Sound 12inch - B
Robert Ffrench - Dangerous Woman - Ffrench 12inch - A
Robert Ffrench - Dangerous Woman Dub 2 - Ffrench 12inch - B
 

PART 6 (31 mn. 08 s.) Sista Goldy Part 3 :

Playlist :

Non Disponible / Not Availabled

Lien(s)

› http://www.facebook.com/culturalvib
› http://www.facebook.com/sweetie.dog
› http://www.facebook.com/gahel.fd
Voir aussi

› Selecta Sista Ka  [Emission]

› 2022 10 21 - Daweed meets I Kick Sound (Sound System Ds Ta Radio)  [Emission]

› 2022 05 27 - Daweed meets Dada (Ragga Youth Posse)  [Emission]

› 2022 10 07 Daweed meets Ricky Sai Sai & DJ Snipe (Bababoom Sound)  [Emission]

› Part 4 - Sista Ka & Mc Livity  [Emission]

› Part 4 - Sista Ka - Live Mix Session : Get Ready 4 DH Time !!!  [Emission]