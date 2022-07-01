2022 07 01 - Daweed meets Sista Goldy

Une invitée découverte ce soir avec Sista Goldy venue faire sa première radio au commande des platines ce soir ! Rencontre musicale 100% vinyls avec une platine et un micro entre Sista Goldy & Daweed, pour un maximum de vibrations positives !





PART 1 (18 mn. 04 s.) Daweed (Intro) :

PART 2 (36 mn. 40 s.) Sista Goldy Part 1 :

PART 3 (30 mn. 17 s.) Daweed (90's Rocksteady Reggae Hip Hop) :

PART 4 (31 mn. 08 s.) Sista Goldy Part 2 :

PART 5 ( 30 mn. 22 s.) Daweed (90's Lover) :

Anthony Johnson - CULTURAL VIBESLloyd Clarke - Summer TimeDennis Brown - My Time - Observer 7inch - ARanking Joe - Come Out A Mi Life - Ranking Joe 7inch - APupa San & L Fray - Jah Know + DubScreechy Dan & Raphelia - Burn That Up - Blank 12inch - B2Devon Clarke - Sweet Reggae Music - Over Standing 7inch - BDanny Ranking & Jah Prince - My SoundSpanner Banner & Tenor Fly - Lots Of Signs - Blank 12inch - B2Mr Gentleman & Mighty Tolga - Weed Haffe Bun

Hugh Maddo - Face Look Good - Jamaazima 12inch - 1985 - A

Hugh Maddo - Face Look Good Dub - Jamaazima 12inch - 1985 - B

Jackie Robinson - Do You Need Me - Jack 1 Sound 12inch - A

Jackie Robinson - Do You Need Me Dub - Jack 1 Sound 12inch - B

Robert Ffrench - Dangerous Woman - Ffrench 12inch - A

Robert Ffrench - Dangerous Woman Dub 2 - Ffrench 12inch - B



PART 6 (31 mn. 08 s.) Sista Goldy Part 3 :

