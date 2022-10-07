2022 10 07 Daweed meets Ricky Sai Sai & DJ Snipe (Bababoom Sound)

Ce 7 octobre marquait la reprise des émissions pour une nouvelle saison 2022/2023, et pas de n'importe quelle manière puisqu'on avait le plaisir de recevoir Ricky "Saï Saï" accompagné de DJ Snipe du Bababoom Sound pour vous annoncer la sortie, le 14 octobre, du nouvel EP "Time Machine" de Ricky !

Une émission presqu'en direct, puisque on avait préparé l'émission depuis les studios de DJ Snipe à Paris courant septembre... Au programme intro Rocksteady par moi-même Selecta Daweed, présentation du EP par Ricky, Freestyle puis set 100% dubplate par DJ Snipe !



PART 1 (37 mn. 01 s.) Daweed (Intro Rocksteady) : Playlist :



YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES

Toots & The Maytals - Hold On - Pyramid 7inch - A

Derrick Morgan & Blues Blenders - Lagga Head - Hop 7inch - B

GLEN ADAMS - Hold Down Miss Winey - LEES REVIVE

Lloyd Clarke - Summer Time

HOPETON LEWIS - Move Along With Me - MERRITONE

Desmond Dekker & The Aces - Keep A Cool Head - Horns Instru

Desmond Dekker & The Aces - Keep A Cool Head - Beverleys Records - A

Desmond Dekker & The Aces - Keep A Cool Head - Harmica Instru

Lee Perry & The Sensations - The Whup Whop Man - Wirl 7inch - 1965 - A

Hopeton Lewis - Rock-a-Shacka - Merritone

Ricky - Seulement du Rub A Dub - EP Time Machine



PART 2 (18 mn. 30 s.) Ricky Saï Saï, DJ Snipe & Daweed : Présentation, sous forme de discussion, du EP Time Machine



Playlist :



Ricky - Folsom Prison Blues - EP Time Machine

Ricky - A Tous Les Rude Boy - EP Time Machine



PART 3 (18 mn. 54 s.) Ricky Freestyle (Backed by Bababoom Sound) : Playlist :



Non Disponible / Not Availabled



PART 4 (1 h. 14 mn. 07 s.) DJ Snipe Bababoom Sound (100% Dubplate) : Playlist :



Non Disponible / Not Availabled



PART 5 (26 mn. 14 s.) Daweed Outro (Ska) : Playlist :



Alton Ellis - Ska Beat - Randys 7inch - B Side

Llan Thelwell & His Celestials - Mughead Ska - BMN 7inch - A Side

The Deacons (Justin Yap) - Hungry Man - Top Deck Records 10inch - A Side

Don Drummond - Marcus Junior - Top Deck Records 7inch

Alton Ellis - Mouth A Massy - Randys 7inch - A Side

Don Drummond - Don D Special - C & N Records 7inch - A Side

Prince Buster ft. Lord Creator - Good For Creator - Prince Buster 7inch - B Side

Llan Thelwell & His Celestials - Golden Horns - Soul 7inch - A Side

PRINCE BUSTER - BORE NOSE COOLIE - PRINCE BUSTER 7inch

YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBESToots & The Maytals - Hold On - Pyramid 7inch - ADerrick Morgan & Blues Blenders - Lagga Head - Hop 7inch - BGLEN ADAMS - Hold Down Miss Winey - LEES REVIVELloyd Clarke - Summer TimeHOPETON LEWIS - Move Along With Me - MERRITONEDesmond Dekker & The Aces - Keep A Cool Head - Horns InstruDesmond Dekker & The Aces - Keep A Cool Head - Beverleys Records - ADesmond Dekker & The Aces - Keep A Cool Head - Harmica InstruLee Perry & The Sensations - The Whup Whop Man - Wirl 7inch - 1965 - AHopeton Lewis - Rock-a-Shacka - MerritoneRicky - Seulement du Rub A Dub - EP Time MachinePrésentation, sous forme de discussion, du EP Time MachineRicky - Folsom Prison Blues - EP Time MachineRicky - A Tous Les Rude Boy - EP Time MachineNon Disponible / Not AvailabledNon Disponible / Not AvailabledAlton Ellis - Ska Beat - Randys 7inch - B SideLlan Thelwell & His Celestials - Mughead Ska - BMN 7inch - A SideThe Deacons (Justin Yap) - Hungry Man - Top Deck Records 10inch - A SideDon Drummond - Marcus Junior - Top Deck Records 7inchAlton Ellis - Mouth A Massy - Randys 7inch - A SideDon Drummond - Don D Special - C & N Records 7inch - A SidePrince Buster ft. Lord Creator - Good For Creator - Prince Buster 7inch - B SideLlan Thelwell & His Celestials - Golden Horns - Soul 7inch - A SidePRINCE BUSTER - BORE NOSE COOLIE - PRINCE BUSTER 7inch