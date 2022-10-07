|mise à jour du 08 Novembre 2022
2022 10 07 Daweed meets Ricky Sai Sai & DJ Snipe (Bababoom Sound)
Ce 7 octobre marquait la reprise des émissions pour une nouvelle saison 2022/2023, et pas de n'importe quelle manière puisqu'on avait le plaisir de recevoir Ricky "Saï Saï" accompagné de DJ Snipe du Bababoom Sound pour vous annoncer la sortie, le 14 octobre, du nouvel EP "Time Machine" de Ricky !
PART 1 (37 mn. 01 s.) Daweed (Intro Rocksteady) :Playlist :
YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES
Toots & The Maytals - Hold On - Pyramid 7inch - A
Derrick Morgan & Blues Blenders - Lagga Head - Hop 7inch - B
GLEN ADAMS - Hold Down Miss Winey - LEES REVIVE
Lloyd Clarke - Summer Time
HOPETON LEWIS - Move Along With Me - MERRITONE
Desmond Dekker & The Aces - Keep A Cool Head - Horns Instru
Desmond Dekker & The Aces - Keep A Cool Head - Beverleys Records - A
Desmond Dekker & The Aces - Keep A Cool Head - Harmica Instru
Lee Perry & The Sensations - The Whup Whop Man - Wirl 7inch - 1965 - A
Hopeton Lewis - Rock-a-Shacka - Merritone
Ricky - Seulement du Rub A Dub - EP Time Machine
PART 2 (18 mn. 30 s.) Ricky Saï Saï, DJ Snipe & Daweed :Présentation, sous forme de discussion, du EP Time Machine
Playlist :
Ricky - Folsom Prison Blues - EP Time Machine
Ricky - A Tous Les Rude Boy - EP Time Machine
PART 3 (18 mn. 54 s.) Ricky Freestyle (Backed by Bababoom Sound) :Playlist :
Non Disponible / Not Availabled
PART 4 (1 h. 14 mn. 07 s.) DJ Snipe Bababoom Sound (100% Dubplate) :Playlist :
Non Disponible / Not Availabled
PART 5 (26 mn. 14 s.) Daweed Outro (Ska) :Playlist :
Alton Ellis - Ska Beat - Randys 7inch - B Side
Llan Thelwell & His Celestials - Mughead Ska - BMN 7inch - A Side
The Deacons (Justin Yap) - Hungry Man - Top Deck Records 10inch - A Side
Don Drummond - Marcus Junior - Top Deck Records 7inch
Alton Ellis - Mouth A Massy - Randys 7inch - A Side
Don Drummond - Don D Special - C & N Records 7inch - A Side
Prince Buster ft. Lord Creator - Good For Creator - Prince Buster 7inch - B Side
Llan Thelwell & His Celestials - Golden Horns - Soul 7inch - A Side
PRINCE BUSTER - BORE NOSE COOLIE - PRINCE BUSTER 7inch
