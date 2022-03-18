mise à jour du 28 Mars 2022

2022 03 18 - Daweed (News) - Asha D Interview & Freestyle (The Pressure EP) - Bloody Lion (Artikal Sound)


Emission

Emission diffusée le 18 Mars 2022

Radio Fm+ / Montpellier   3 h.


Télécharger





Cultural Vibes - Radio Reggae show - 2022 03 18 - Daweed (News) - Asha D Interview & Freestyle (The Pressure EP) - Bloody Lion (Artikal Sound)

 Ce soir là, en plus des nouveautés jouées par Selecta Daweed en intro / outro, on recevait Asha D du Artikal Music qui venait nous présenter son second single issu de son premier projet solo, le E.P. "The Pressure" à sortir au mois de juin prochain, à savoir le titre "Never Leave Me Alone" en combinaison avec Queen Omega ! Il était accompagné de Bloody Lion qui prenait ensuite le contrôle des platines pour un set 100% Artikal Production, avec quelques surprises à la clé...

PART 1 : (29 mn. 13 s.) : Selecta Daweed

Intro - Strictly News

Playlist :

YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES
Jahriffe - We're Groovin'
Dougy - Music is real 
Kxng Izem - The Ruler (Official Audio)
Alan Moe Monsarrat - Scandal Bag
Alan Moe Monsarrat - Scandalous Dub
Perfect Giddimani & Warrior Sound - Mr Baker
FELDUB MEETS SPRAGGY - DUB IN IT
Never leave me alone - Asha D feat Queen Omega

PART 2 (14 mn. 09 s.) : Asha D (Artikal Production) & Daweed - L'Interview

Interview avec Asha D du label Artikal Music par Daweed, tout à propos du E.P. "The Pressure" à sortir en juin prochain...

Playlist :

Non disponible / Not Available

PART 3 (14 mn. 09 s.) : Asha D (Artikal Production) & Daweed - Le Freestyle

Playlist :

Non disponible / Not Available

PART 4 (40 mn. 47 s.) : Selecta Bloody Lion (Artikal Sound)

Le Selecteur du Artrikal Sound pour un set 100% Artikal Production !

Playlist :

Non disponible / Not Available

PART 5 (1 h. 17 mn. 33 s.) : Selecta Daweed

Outro - Strictly News + Older Version

Playlist :

Yoha - Just to spread the Roots

Wake The Town Riddim (ZED2DIZEE MUSIC PRODUCTION) :
ZION HEAD - Johnny
DADDY MORY - Sans retour
SMOKEY - Situation
RUN JA BOSS KA - Stop the war and violents
DAPPAMANN - Rise and flow
CENTO P - Squaddie
TWAN TEE - Equity soldier
MACKA B - Conscious music
FIKIR AMLAK - Rastafari music
TONY MELODY - Why should you
AWA FALL - Let yourself go
PETRA - Love over fear
WAKE THE TOWN INSTRUMENTAL

SPRAGGY - SEEK JAH LOVE DUB LYRICAL
Johnny Clarke - Creation Rebel - Hawkeye 7inch - A
Johnny Clarke - Creation Rebel Dub

Mission Possible Riddim :
Torch - My Mission is Possible
Lenky Roy - Mission Possible - Vena 7inch - 1987 - A
Lenky Roy - Mission Possible Version - Vena 7inch - 1987 - B

No Curfew Riddim aka Things & Time Riddim aka Back Out Riddim :
COCOA TEA - WEH YA GONE - Massive B - 2022
BURRO BANTON - $5 BADNESS - Massive B - 2022           
CHEZIDEk - MONEY PULL UP - Massive B - 2022
DANCE A BUSS - BRAMMA - Massive B - 2022
ANTHONY B - TURN UP THE MUSIC - Massive B - 2022
Beres Hammond & Buju Banton - Pull It Up - Penthouse 7inch - 1999 - A
Wailing Soul - Back Out - Hit Bound 7inch - RE 1974 - A
Wailing Soul - Back Out Dub - Hit Bound 7inch - RE 1974 - B

Lien(s)

› http://www.facebook.com/culturalvib
› http://www.facebook.com/ashad.artik
› http://www.facebook.com/profile.php
› http://www.facebook.com/contactarti
Goodies


Voir aussi

› Part 1 - Selecta J2mo (Wu Tang Part Sound) - Set 1  [Emission]

› Part 4 - Selecta Kevin (Chalwa Sound) - Hommage à Gregory Isaacs / Tribute to Gregory Isaacs - Classics & Collectors 3   [Emission]

› Part 2 - Selecta Osne (Izaboo Sound) & Selecta Neko (Set 1/2)  [Emission]

› 21 mars 2014 - WELOVE SHOP Session / GROOVY REGGAE by Selecta PUPPA SNIPE (BABABOOM SOUND) - Spéciale Soul Funk Reggae Part 1  [Emission]

› 06 mars 2015 - LIVE A LA TAVERNE DU PERROQUET / BACK 2 THE BASIC SESSION / INTERVIEW LIVE AVEC TIWONY / DJ DAVBE  [Emission]

› BLB Crew - Interview  [Interview]