2022 03 18 - Daweed (News) - Asha D Interview & Freestyle (The Pressure EP) - Bloody Lion (Artikal Sound)

Ce soir là, en plus des nouveautés jouées par Selecta Daweed en intro / outro, on recevait Asha D du Artikal Music qui venait nous présenter son second single issu de son premier projet solo, le E.P. "The Pressure" à sortir au mois de juin prochain, à savoir le titre "Never Leave Me Alone" en combinaison avec Queen Omega ! Il était accompagné de Bloody Lion qui prenait ensuite le contrôle des platines pour un set 100% Artikal Production, avec quelques surprises à la clé...
PART 1 : (29 mn. 13 s.) : Selecta Daweed
Intro - Strictly News
Playlist :
YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES
Jahriffe - We're Groovin'
Dougy - Music is real
Kxng Izem - The Ruler (Official Audio)
Alan Moe Monsarrat - Scandal Bag
Alan Moe Monsarrat - Scandalous Dub
Perfect Giddimani & Warrior Sound - Mr Baker
FELDUB MEETS SPRAGGY - DUB IN IT
Never leave me alone - Asha D feat Queen Omega
PART 2 (14 mn. 09 s.) : Asha D (Artikal Production) & Daweed - L'Interview
Interview avec Asha D du label Artikal Music par Daweed, tout à propos du E.P. "The Pressure" à sortir en juin prochain...
Playlist :
Non disponible / Not Available
PART 3 (14 mn. 09 s.) : Asha D (Artikal Production) & Daweed - Le Freestyle
Playlist :
Non disponible / Not Available
PART 4 (40 mn. 47 s.) : Selecta Bloody Lion (Artikal Sound)
Le Selecteur du Artrikal Sound pour un set 100% Artikal Production !
Playlist :
Non disponible / Not Available
PART 5 (1 h. 17 mn. 33 s.) : Selecta Daweed
Outro - Strictly News + Older Version
Playlist :
Yoha - Just to spread the Roots
Wake The Town Riddim (ZED2DIZEE MUSIC PRODUCTION) :
ZION HEAD - Johnny
DADDY MORY - Sans retour
SMOKEY - Situation
RUN JA BOSS KA - Stop the war and violents
DAPPAMANN - Rise and flow
CENTO P - Squaddie
TWAN TEE - Equity soldier
MACKA B - Conscious music
FIKIR AMLAK - Rastafari music
TONY MELODY - Why should you
AWA FALL - Let yourself go
PETRA - Love over fear
WAKE THE TOWN INSTRUMENTAL
SPRAGGY - SEEK JAH LOVE DUB LYRICAL
Johnny Clarke - Creation Rebel - Hawkeye 7inch - A
Johnny Clarke - Creation Rebel Dub
Mission Possible Riddim :
Torch - My Mission is Possible
Lenky Roy - Mission Possible - Vena 7inch - 1987 - A
Lenky Roy - Mission Possible Version - Vena 7inch - 1987 - B
No Curfew Riddim aka Things & Time Riddim aka Back Out Riddim :
COCOA TEA - WEH YA GONE - Massive B - 2022
BURRO BANTON - $5 BADNESS - Massive B - 2022
CHEZIDEk - MONEY PULL UP - Massive B - 2022
DANCE A BUSS - BRAMMA - Massive B - 2022
ANTHONY B - TURN UP THE MUSIC - Massive B - 2022
Beres Hammond & Buju Banton - Pull It Up - Penthouse 7inch - 1999 - A
Wailing Soul - Back Out - Hit Bound 7inch - RE 1974 - A
Wailing Soul - Back Out Dub - Hit Bound 7inch - RE 1974 - B