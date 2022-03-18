2022 03 18 - Daweed (News) - Asha D Interview & Freestyle (The Pressure EP) - Bloody Lion (Artikal Sound)

Ce soir là, en plus des nouveautés jouées par Selecta Daweed en intro / outro, on recevait Asha D du Artikal Music qui venait nous présenter son second single issu de son premier projet solo, le E.P. "The Pressure" à sortir au mois de juin prochain, à savoir le titre "Never Leave Me Alone" en combinaison avec Queen Omega ! Il était accompagné de Bloody Lion qui prenait ensuite le contrôle des platines pour un set 100% Artikal Production, avec quelques surprises à la clé...



PART 1 : (29 mn. 13 s.) : Selecta Daweed



Intro - Strictly News



Playlist :



YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES

Jahriffe - We're Groovin'

Dougy - Music is real

Kxng Izem - The Ruler (Official Audio)

Alan Moe Monsarrat - Scandal Bag

Alan Moe Monsarrat - Scandalous Dub

Perfect Giddimani & Warrior Sound - Mr Baker

FELDUB MEETS SPRAGGY - DUB IN IT

Never leave me alone - Asha D feat Queen Omega



PART 2 (14 mn. 09 s.) : Asha D (Artikal Production) & Daweed - L'Interview



Interview avec Asha D du label Artikal Music par Daweed, tout à propos du E.P. "The Pressure" à sortir en juin prochain...



Playlist :



Non disponible / Not Available



PART 3 ( 14 mn. 09 s. ) : Asha D (Artikal Production) & Daweed - Le Freestyle



Playlist :



Non disponible / Not Available



PART 4 (40 mn. 47 s.) : Selecta Bloody Lion (Artikal Sound)



Le Selecteur du Artrikal Sound pour un set 100% Artikal Production !



Playlist :



Non disponible / Not Available



PART 5 (1 h. 17 mn. 33 s.) : Selecta Daweed



Outro - Strictly News + Older Version



Playlist :



Yoha - Just to spread the Roots



Wake The Town Riddim (ZED2DIZEE MUSIC PRODUCTION) :

ZION HEAD - Johnny

DADDY MORY - Sans retour

SMOKEY - Situation

RUN JA BOSS KA - Stop the war and violents

DAPPAMANN - Rise and flow

CENTO P - Squaddie

TWAN TEE - Equity soldier

MACKA B - Conscious music

FIKIR AMLAK - Rastafari music

TONY MELODY - Why should you

AWA FALL - Let yourself go

PETRA - Love over fear

WAKE THE TOWN INSTRUMENTAL



SPRAGGY - SEEK JAH LOVE DUB LYRICAL

Johnny Clarke - Creation Rebel - Hawkeye 7inch - A

Johnny Clarke - Creation Rebel Dub



Mission Possible Riddim :

Torch - My Mission is Possible

Lenky Roy - Mission Possible - Vena 7inch - 1987 - A

Lenky Roy - Mission Possible Version - Vena 7inch - 1987 - B



No Curfew Riddim aka Things & Time Riddim aka Back Out Riddim :

COCOA TEA - WEH YA GONE - Massive B - 2022

BURRO BANTON - $5 BADNESS - Massive B - 2022

CHEZIDEk - MONEY PULL UP - Massive B - 2022

DANCE A BUSS - BRAMMA - Massive B - 2022

ANTHONY B - TURN UP THE MUSIC - Massive B - 2022

Beres Hammond & Buju Banton - Pull It Up - Penthouse 7inch - 1999 - A

Wailing Soul - Back Out - Hit Bound 7inch - RE 1974 - A

Wailing Soul - Back Out Dub - Hit Bound 7inch - RE 1974 - B