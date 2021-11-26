2021 11 26 - Daweed (Speciale Conscious Sound)

3h suffisaient à peine pour se donner un aperçu du catalogue de Dougie Wardrop, compositeur, ingénieur du son et producteur londonien connu mondialement au travers de son label Conscious Sounds. Session 100% vinyl pour l'occasion, avec une selection versatile jouée par Daweed représentative du talent de Dougie Wardrop et des Bush Chemists autant en tant que compositeur/producteur qu'ingénieur du son.
PART 1 : (47 mn. 07 s.) : Selecta Daweed
Premier aperçu avec des productions sorties entre 1992 et 2017 sur le label Conscious Sound mais aussi sur d'autres labels produits par d'autres producteurs ayant fait appel soit à Dougie Wardrop pour l'enregistrement et /ou le mix, soit aux Bush Chemists pour la composition...
Playlist :
Isiah Mentor - Cultural Vibes Show
Tenastelin - Jah Vibes - One In The Spirit Records 7" - 1992 RE 2009 - A
Centry - Vibes Dub - One In The Spirit Records 7" - 1992 RE 2009 - B
King General - Earth In Turmoil - Salomon Heritage 12" - A1
Chazbo - Earth In Turmoil Dub - Salomon Heritage 12" - A2
Ras Tweed - Stick It Up - Salomon Heritage 12" - B1
Chazbo - Stick It Up Dub - Salomon Heritage 12" - B2
Culture Freeman - Dread Inna Babylon - Conscious Sound 7" - A
Culture Freeman - Dread Inna Babylon Dub - Conscious Sound 7" - B
Danny Red - Original Formula - Conscious Sound 7" - A
Centry meets The Equalizer - Solution Dub - Conscious Sound 7" - B
King General - Money Run Things - Conscious Sound 10" - 2004 - AA1
King General - Money Run Things Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2004 - AA2
PART 2 (31 mn. 44 s.) : Selecta Daweed
Second aperçu avec des productions 100% Conscious Sound inna Early Digital Style...
Playlist :
Kenny Knots - Good Sensimiella - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - AA1
Kenny Knots - Good Sensimiella Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - AA2
Little Danny - Boule De Cristal - Blank 12" - B1
Little Danny - Boule De Cristal Dub - Blank 12" - B2
Sandeeno - Bad Mind - United Force 10" - 2010 - A1
Sandeeno - Bad Mind Dub - United Force 10" - 2010 - A2
King General - Joker Smokin' - Conscious Sound 7" - A
King General - Joker Smokin' Version - Conscious Sound 7" - B
PART 3 (58 mn. 48 s.) : Selecta Daweed
Retour cette fois sur des productions Conscious Sound reprises par le label français Diop Side pour finir sur des productions aux influences Hip Hop.
Playlist :
Horace Martin - Long Time - Diop Side 7" - B
King Kong - This Train - Diop Side 7" - A
General D - Give Thanks - Diop Side 7" - A
Bush Chemists - Rain & Thunder - Diop Side 7" - B
Singer Blue - Run Come Come - Conscious Sound 10" - 2006 - AA1
Singer Blue - Run Come Come Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2006 - AA2
Colonel Maxwell - Heart & Soul - Diop Side 7" - A
Rod Taylor - Keep Shining - Diop Side 7" - A
Bigga - Kulcha Paton - Diop Side 7" - B
Bush Chemists - Heart & Soul Dub - Diop Side 7" - B
Dandelion - Adversary - Conscious Sound 10" - 2007 - AA1
Dandelion - Adversary Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2007 - AA2
Singer Blue - Good People - Conscious Sound 7" - A
Singer Blue - High Grade Dub - Conscious Sound 7" - B
Little Danny - Prêt A Tout - Blank 12" - A1
Little Danny - Prêt A Tout Dub - Blank 12" - A2
PART 4 (46 mn. 52 s.) : Selecta Daweed
On concluait sur des productions Stepper à la sauce Conscious Sound... Comme prévu, 3h n'auront pas suffit à tout vous jouer, la suite bientôt, stay tune !!!
Playlist :
Culture Freeman - The Fittest - Conscious Sound 10" - 2004 - A1
Culture Freeman - The Fittest Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2004 - A2
Creation Stepper - Judge Me - Conscious Sound 10" - 2007 - A1
Creation Stepper - Judge Me Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2007 - A2
Culture Freeman - King David's House - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - AA1
Culture Freeman - King David's House Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - AA2
Chris Jay - Babylon Pressure - Dubwise Production 7" - B (A)
Chris Jay - Pressure Version - Dubwise Production 7" - A (B)
Pablo Gad - Technology - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - A1
Pablo Gad - Technology Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - A2
Kenny Knots - Going Home - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - A1
Kenny Knots - Going Home Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - A2