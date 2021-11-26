2021 11 26 - Daweed (Speciale Conscious Sound)

3h suffisaient à peine pour se donner un aperçu du catalogue de Dougie Wardrop, compositeur, ingénieur du son et producteur londonien connu mondialement au travers de son label Conscious Sounds. Session 100% vinyl pour l'occasion, avec une selection versatile jouée par Daweed représentative du talent de Dougie Wardrop et des Bush Chemists autant en tant que compositeur/producteur qu'ingénieur du son.



PART 1 : (47 mn. 07 s.) : Selecta Daweed



Premier aperçu avec des productions sorties entre 1992 et 2017 sur le label Conscious Sound mais aussi sur d'autres labels produits par d'autres producteurs ayant fait appel soit à Dougie Wardrop pour l'enregistrement et /ou le mix, soit aux Bush Chemists pour la composition...



Playlist :



Isiah Mentor - Cultural Vibes Show

Tenastelin - Jah Vibes - One In The Spirit Records 7" - 1992 RE 2009 - A

Centry - Vibes Dub - One In The Spirit Records 7" - 1992 RE 2009 - B

King General - Earth In Turmoil - Salomon Heritage 12" - A1

Chazbo - Earth In Turmoil Dub - Salomon Heritage 12" - A2

Ras Tweed - Stick It Up - Salomon Heritage 12" - B1

Chazbo - Stick It Up Dub - Salomon Heritage 12" - B2

Culture Freeman - Dread Inna Babylon - Conscious Sound 7" - A

Culture Freeman - Dread Inna Babylon Dub - Conscious Sound 7" - B

Danny Red - Original Formula - Conscious Sound 7" - A

Centry meets The Equalizer - Solution Dub - Conscious Sound 7" - B

King General - Money Run Things - Conscious Sound 10" - 2004 - AA1

King General - Money Run Things Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2004 - AA2



PART 2 (31 mn. 44 s.) : Selecta Daweed



Second aperçu avec des productions 100% Conscious Sound inna Early Digital Style...



Playlist :



Kenny Knots - Good Sensimiella - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - AA1

Kenny Knots - Good Sensimiella Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - AA2

Little Danny - Boule De Cristal - Blank 12" - B1

Little Danny - Boule De Cristal Dub - Blank 12" - B2

Sandeeno - Bad Mind - United Force 10" - 2010 - A1

Sandeeno - Bad Mind Dub - United Force 10" - 2010 - A2

King General - Joker Smokin' - Conscious Sound 7" - A

King General - Joker Smokin' Version - Conscious Sound 7" - B



PART 3 (58 mn. 48 s.) : Selecta Daweed



Retour cette fois sur des productions Conscious Sound reprises par le label français Diop Side pour finir sur des productions aux influences Hip Hop.



Playlist :



Horace Martin - Long Time - Diop Side 7" - B

King Kong - This Train - Diop Side 7" - A

General D - Give Thanks - Diop Side 7" - A

Bush Chemists - Rain & Thunder - Diop Side 7" - B

Singer Blue - Run Come Come - Conscious Sound 10" - 2006 - AA1

Singer Blue - Run Come Come Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2006 - AA2

Colonel Maxwell - Heart & Soul - Diop Side 7" - A

Rod Taylor - Keep Shining - Diop Side 7" - A

Bigga - Kulcha Paton - Diop Side 7" - B

Bush Chemists - Heart & Soul Dub - Diop Side 7" - B

Dandelion - Adversary - Conscious Sound 10" - 2007 - AA1

Dandelion - Adversary Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2007 - AA2

Singer Blue - Good People - Conscious Sound 7" - A

Singer Blue - High Grade Dub - Conscious Sound 7" - B

Little Danny - Prêt A Tout - Blank 12" - A1

Little Danny - Prêt A Tout Dub - Blank 12" - A2



PART 4 (46 mn. 52 s.) : Selecta Daweed



On concluait sur des productions Stepper à la sauce Conscious Sound... Comme prévu, 3h n'auront pas suffit à tout vous jouer, la suite bientôt, stay tune !!!



Playlist :



Culture Freeman - The Fittest - Conscious Sound 10" - 2004 - A1

Culture Freeman - The Fittest Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2004 - A2

Creation Stepper - Judge Me - Conscious Sound 10" - 2007 - A1

Creation Stepper - Judge Me Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2007 - A2

Culture Freeman - King David's House - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - AA1

Culture Freeman - King David's House Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - AA2

Chris Jay - Babylon Pressure - Dubwise Production 7" - B (A)

Chris Jay - Pressure Version - Dubwise Production 7" - A (B)

Pablo Gad - Technology - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - A1

Pablo Gad - Technology Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - A2

Kenny Knots - Going Home - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - A1

Kenny Knots - Going Home Dub - Conscious Sound 10" - 2003 - A2