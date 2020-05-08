|mise à jour du 12 Mai 2020
2020 05 08 - Hooliganz Radio Show (Papa Gassna) - Confinament Mix 05 alongside - Polino (StandTall - Set 2) / SHK (Cultural Vibes) / DJ Snipe (Bababoom) / NJ Banks (Raje FM) / LN Selekta / Daweed (Outro)
PART 1 (58 mn. 02 s.) : The Hooliganz Radio Show alonside Puppa Gassna (Part 14) :Comme chaque second vendredi du mois on retrouvait Puppa Gassna pour une nouvelle session "Hooliganz Radio Show" 100% consacrée aux artistes indépendants, Worldwide !!! Mention spéciale pour le Bénin ce soir, et une pensée à tous les confinés !
Playlist :
Intro par Daweed :
Yellam - Cultural Vibes Show
Michael Enkrumah - Revolution (Instru)
+
INTRO feat DEEWAII/AMOROS/MADI SIMMONS
MADI SIMMONS « hooliganz dubplate stylee/hooliganz version stylee »
MADI SIMMONS « dont wanna loose your love »
LADY LENKA « coming home »
JAHJAHYUTE DI FYAHYUTE « concern reality »
NAJA NAJA feat YANGAKIDD « stay home »
DEEWAII « confinés »
MEHDIMAN « crucial time »
MEHDIMAN « corona virus »
JAHJAHYUTE « watching you »
AMOROS BENIN « divisés »
AMOROS BENIN : « presentation live »
AMOROS BENIN « politiki »
AMOROS BENIN « politiki part 2 »
DORO LA DIVA « je me bats »
ANNACOVA « come back »
PART 2 (37 mn. 53 s.) : Selecta Polino (StandTall Sound) Set 2 - Confinament Mix 05
Ce soir, c'était la dernière émission dans le cadre du "Confinement" puisque le dé-confinement commencera à partir de ce lundi 11 mai 2020. L'occasion de vous jouer les derniers mix reçus dans le cadre des "Confinament Mix", avec dans l'ordre d'apparition : Polino, SHK, DJ Snipe, NJ Banks & LN Selekta...
On commençait cette nouvelle session "C.M." avec Polino du StandTall Sound, qui vous animait les sessions Back to The Basic sur les ondes il y a qques années (Archives dispo sur le site), pour un second set 100% Vinyl et 100% Confinament Mix !!!
Playlist :
Transition par Daweed :
Bob Marley - Revolution
+
Gregory Isaacs : babylon too rough
Gregory Isaacs : Mr cop
Merger : rebel
Dennis brown & Jacky Mittoo - rebel with a cause
Gregory Isaacs : slave master
gregory Isaacs : my religion
Dennis brown : révolution part2
Bob Andy : let them say
Horace Andy : see a man face
+
Transition par Daweed :
Linval Thompson - Curfew
Papa Tullo - Morning Curfew
Dub
PART 3 (22 mn. 17 s.) : SHK (Cultural Vibes) - Confinament Mix 052nd sur les séries "Confinament Mix" ce soir, toujours façon 100% vinyl, SHK, le webmaster du site www.culturalvibes.net ! Mix coupé pour respecter les timing, on vous jouera la version intégrale prochainement...
Playlist :
Worries in the dance [Frankie Paul] 7" / CHANNEL ONE
Feel the pressure [Courtney Melody] 7" / JAMMYS
Problem [Conroy Smith] 12" / BLUE TRAC
Danger [Carl Meeks] 7" / RED MAN INTERNATIONAL
What a trick [Edi Fritzoy] 7" / AYEOLA
Sorrow [Lee Van Cliff] 7" / JAH ALL MIGTHY
War zone [Mikey Mystic] 7" / MICRAFT INTL.
Nuh easy at all [Lucan Scissor] 7" / IROKO
Big towns [J. Stewart] 12" / CLARENDON SOUND
Famine [Nerious Joseph] 7" / DIOP SIDE
Crisis [Pep] 7" / JAM WAX
Rough road [Telford Nelson] 7" / SONEY FUDGIE
Stand up [Leroy Gibbons] 7" / TWO FRIENDS
PART 4 (26 mn. 56 s.) : DJ Snipe (Bababoom Sound) - Confinament Mix 05On continuait l'émission en compagnie de DJ Snipe, qui animait les sessions "Groovy Reggae Session" sur Cultural Vibes les années passées (Cf. Archives) ! Another 100% Vinyl Session, 100% COnfinament Mix !!!
Playlist :
buro banton intro
red rose intro
Carl meeks danger
ninja man Hong Kong flu
red rose assassination
tonto irie it a ring
Mikey Melody World is a disaster
admiral Tibet serious Time
King Kong trouble again
Super cat dem nuh Care
guive protect me
azrock démago dem
papa san acid
pad Anthony dangerous systèm
fp hypocrite
Teddy Brown Want to ne free
Cutty ranks cocoa t home t coing rough
+
Transition par Daweed :
Various Artist - New World
PART 5 (20 mn. 49 s.) : NJ Banks (Studio One L'Emission) - Confinament Mix 05Un "Confinament Mix" pour vous faire danser au rythme des sélections de NJ Banks, que vous retrouvez chaque jeudi soir dans l'émission Studio One l'Emission sur Raje FM à Nimes...
Playlist :
Shane O - Hero
Lutan Fyah - Stay So
Gyptian - Something Special
Bramma - Love You so Much
keznamdi-feat-tory-lanez-city-lock
mr-vegas-inna-yuhyard-boasty-remix
boasty-remix-v-oh-wiley-x-stefflon-x-sean-paul
admiral_t-97
kalash-feat-gifta-ediiat
admiral T - coronavirus
jahyanai-vitamine-
tairo-vous-me-manquez
tai-elle-me-dit( c'est lui qui devais venir à ton émission avec moi)
DADDY MORY Appel du 18 Joint - GENERATION H
STRAÏKA D Ganja Maria - GENERATION H
PART 6 (26 mn. 56 s.) : LN Selekta - Confinament Mix 056ème intervenante ce soir : LN Selekta, que vous aviez l'habitude d'entendre en compagnie de Vybrate lors des "Lokal Connexion" sur les ondes (cf. Archives)...
Playlist :
Transition by Daweed :
Nas - New World
+
Akon - Locked Up
Curfew Riddim Challenge - Lila Iké
Curfew Riddim Challenge - Kabaka Pyramid
Curfew Riddim Challenge - Naomi Cowan
Matthiew McAnuff - Be Carefull
Anthony B - Stop Curfew
Mikal Roze - Freedom Train
Chronixx - Out Deh
Jah Vinci - Be Strong
Busy Signal & Exco Levy - Wicked Evil Man
Everton Blender - Inna Dis Yah Time
Luciano - Going Home
Keznamdi ft. Tory Lanez - City Lock
Luciano & Tony Rebel - When Will Tingz Change
Richie Spice & Chuck Fender - Freedom
Vybz Kartel & Jah Cure - Free
Junior Murvin - Police & Thieves
PART 7 (13 mn. 41 s.) : Selecta Daweed - Outro Confinament Mix 05Pour conclure cette dernière "Confinament Mix Session" avant déconfinement, 3 derniers morceaux, dont le tout dernier Jennifer Barrett... Zee You Ina De-confinament Yard !!!
Playlist :
Skunkhead ft. Jennifer Barrett - Marching For Freedom
Queen Ifrica & Steele - New World
Vybz Kartel - World Government
