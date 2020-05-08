2020 05 08 - Hooliganz Radio Show (Papa Gassna) - Confinament Mix 05 alongside - Polino (StandTall - Set 2) / SHK (Cultural Vibes) / DJ Snipe (Bababoom) / NJ Banks (Raje FM) / LN Selekta / Daweed (Outro)

PART 1 (58 mn. 02 s.) : The Hooliganz Radio Show alonside Puppa Gassna (Part 14) : Comme chaque second vendredi du mois on retrouvait Puppa Gassna pour une nouvelle session "Hooliganz Radio Show" 100% consacrée aux artistes indépendants, Worldwide !!! Mention spéciale pour le Bénin ce soir, et une pensée à tous les confinés !



Playlist :



Intro par Daweed :

Yellam - Cultural Vibes Show

Michael Enkrumah - Revolution (Instru)

+

INTRO feat DEEWAII/AMOROS/MADI SIMMONS

MADI SIMMONS « hooliganz dubplate stylee/hooliganz version stylee »

MADI SIMMONS « dont wanna loose your love »

LADY LENKA « coming home »

JAHJAHYUTE DI FYAHYUTE « concern reality »

NAJA NAJA feat YANGAKIDD « stay home »

DEEWAII « confinés »

MEHDIMAN « crucial time »

MEHDIMAN « corona virus »

JAHJAHYUTE « watching you »

AMOROS BENIN « divisés »

AMOROS BENIN : « presentation live »

AMOROS BENIN « politiki »

AMOROS BENIN « politiki part 2 »

DORO LA DIVA « je me bats »

ANNACOVA « come back »



PART 2 (37 mn. 53 s.) : Selecta Polino (StandTall Sound) Set 2 - Confinament Mix 05

Ce soir, c'était la dernière émission dans le cadre du "Confinement" puisque le dé-confinement commencera à partir de ce lundi 11 mai 2020. L'occasion de vous jouer les derniers mix reçus dans le cadre des "Confinament Mix", avec dans l'ordre d'apparition : Polino, SHK, DJ Snipe, NJ Banks & LN Selekta...

On commençait cette nouvelle session "C.M." avec Polino du StandTall Sound, qui vous animait les sessions Back to The Basic sur les ondes il y a qques années (Archives dispo sur le site), pour un second set 100% Vinyl et 100% Confinament Mix !!!



Playlist :



Transition par Daweed :

Bob Marley - Revolution

+

Gregory Isaacs : babylon too rough

Gregory Isaacs : Mr cop

Merger : rebel

Dennis brown & Jacky Mittoo - rebel with a cause

Gregory Isaacs : slave master

gregory Isaacs : my religion

Dennis brown : révolution part2

Bob Andy : let them say

Horace Andy : see a man face

+

Transition par Daweed :

Linval Thompson - Curfew

Papa Tullo - Morning Curfew

Dub



PART 3 (22 mn. 17 s.) : SHK (Cultural Vibes) - Confinament Mix 05 2nd sur les séries "Confinament Mix" ce soir, toujours façon 100% vinyl, SHK, le webmaster du site www.culturalvibes.net ! Mix coupé pour respecter les timing, on vous jouera la version intégrale prochainement...



Playlist :



Worries in the dance [Frankie Paul] 7" / CHANNEL ONE

Feel the pressure [Courtney Melody] 7" / JAMMYS

Problem [Conroy Smith] 12" / BLUE TRAC

Danger [Carl Meeks] 7" / RED MAN INTERNATIONAL

What a trick [Edi Fritzoy] 7" / AYEOLA

Sorrow [Lee Van Cliff] 7" / JAH ALL MIGTHY

War zone [Mikey Mystic] 7" / MICRAFT INTL.

Nuh easy at all [Lucan Scissor] 7" / IROKO

Big towns [J. Stewart] 12" / CLARENDON SOUND

Famine [Nerious Joseph] 7" / DIOP SIDE

Crisis [Pep] 7" / JAM WAX

Rough road [Telford Nelson] 7" / SONEY FUDGIE

Stand up [Leroy Gibbons] 7" / TWO FRIENDS



PART 4 (26 mn. 56 s.) : DJ Snipe (Bababoom Sound) - Confinament Mix 05 On continuait l'émission en compagnie de DJ Snipe, qui animait les sessions "Groovy Reggae Session" sur Cultural Vibes les années passées (Cf. Archives) ! Another 100% Vinyl Session, 100% COnfinament Mix !!!



Playlist :



buro banton intro

red rose intro

Carl meeks danger

ninja man Hong Kong flu

red rose assassination

tonto irie it a ring

Mikey Melody World is a disaster

admiral Tibet serious Time

King Kong trouble again

Super cat dem nuh Care

guive protect me

azrock démago dem

papa san acid

pad Anthony dangerous systèm

fp hypocrite

Teddy Brown Want to ne free

Cutty ranks cocoa t home t coing rough

+

Transition par Daweed :

Various Artist - New World

PART 5 (20 mn. 49 s.) : NJ Banks (Studio One L'Emission) - Confinament Mix 05 Un "Confinament Mix" pour vous faire danser au rythme des sélections de NJ Banks, que vous retrouvez chaque jeudi soir dans l'émission Studio One l'Emission sur Raje FM à Nimes...



Playlist :



Shane O - Hero

Lutan Fyah - Stay So

Gyptian - Something Special

Bramma - Love You so Much

keznamdi-feat-tory-lanez-city-lock

mr-vegas-inna-yuhyard-boasty-remix

boasty-remix-v-oh-wiley-x-stefflon-x-sean-paul

admiral_t-97

kalash-feat-gifta-ediiat

admiral T - coronavirus

jahyanai-vitamine-

tairo-vous-me-manquez

tai-elle-me-dit( c'est lui qui devais venir à ton émission avec moi)

DADDY MORY Appel du 18 Joint - GENERATION H

STRAÏKA D Ganja Maria - GENERATION H

PART 6 (26 mn. 56 s.) : LN Selekta - Confinament Mix 05 6ème intervenante ce soir : LN Selekta, que vous aviez l'habitude d'entendre en compagnie de Vybrate lors des "Lokal Connexion" sur les ondes (cf. Archives)...



Playlist :



Transition by Daweed :

Nas - New World

+

Akon - Locked Up

Curfew Riddim Challenge - Lila Iké

Curfew Riddim Challenge - Kabaka Pyramid

Curfew Riddim Challenge - Naomi Cowan

Matthiew McAnuff - Be Carefull

Anthony B - Stop Curfew

Mikal Roze - Freedom Train

Chronixx - Out Deh

Jah Vinci - Be Strong

Busy Signal & Exco Levy - Wicked Evil Man

Everton Blender - Inna Dis Yah Time

Luciano - Going Home

Keznamdi ft. Tory Lanez - City Lock

Luciano & Tony Rebel - When Will Tingz Change

Richie Spice & Chuck Fender - Freedom

Vybz Kartel & Jah Cure - Free

Junior Murvin - Police & Thieves

PART 7 (13 mn. 41 s.) : Selecta Daweed - Outro Confinament Mix 05 Pour conclure cette dernière "Confinament Mix Session" avant déconfinement, 3 derniers morceaux, dont le tout dernier Jennifer Barrett... Zee You Ina De-confinament Yard !!!



Playlist :



Skunkhead ft. Jennifer Barrett - Marching For Freedom

Queen Ifrica & Steele - New World

