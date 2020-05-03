2020 05 01 - Confinament Mix 04 alongside - Helea / Polino (StandTall) / Pitch Up (Ragga Youth Posse) / Kool Am (Set 2) / Ranking Ju (Ragga Youth Posse) / Flow (One Blood) / Luka (Dreada) / Green Ben (Conquering) / Daweed (Outro)

PART 1 (27 mn. 27 s.) : Selectress Héléa - Confinament Mix 04
4ème émission depuis le début du confinement, et les ondes sont toujours ouvertes à Tout Selecteur, Toute Selectress motivé(e) pour participer : il suffit de m'envoyer un mix de 20mn. sur le thème du "confinement", avec playlist et si possible timing précis de chaque morceau, soit sur le lien contact du site, soir directement sur mon mail daweed777@hotmail.com ; je le jouerai ensuite sur les ondes, en animant dessu en direct... You're all welcome, n'hésitez pas, il suffit d'exprimer votre ressenti du "confinement" en un mix de 20 mn !
Ce soir on vous joue 7 nouveaux mix mix qu'on a reçu ds le cadre du confinement : Selectress Héléa (Paris), Selecta Polino (StandTall Sound / Toulouse), Selectress Pitch Up (Ragga Youth Posse / Bezier), Kool Am (Montpellier), Ranking Ju (Ragga Youth Posse / Bezier), Flow (One Blood Sound / Carcassonne / Toulouse) & Green Ben (Conquering Sound / Avignon) (Chacun à enregistré depuis chez soit, confinement respecté !) !!! Encore une fois sèrieuses selection de chacun, dans des styles ecclectiques et complémentaires, Check It Out !!!
1ère intervenante ce soir : Selectress Héléa, Ina Lover's Ska Rocksteady Style !!!
Playlist :
Rod Taylor- CULTURAL VIBES SHOW
Lord Creator, Don't Stay Out Late
Lord Creator, Come Down 68
Phyllis Dillon, Long Time, No Nice Time
Lester Sterling, Clean The City
Prince Buster, Wings Of a Dove
Prince Buster, Deliverance Must Come
Jimmy Cliff, Hard Road To Travel
The Wailers, It Hurts to be Alone
PART 2 (20 mn. 15 s.) : Selecta Polino (StandTall Sound) - Confinament Mix 04
2nd intervenant des séries "confinement" ce soir, Polino du StandTall Sound qui vous animait les sessions Back to The Basic sur les ondes il y a qques années (Archives dispo sur le site) !!!
Playlist :
Clancy eccles : freedom ,
delroy wilson : i want justice ,
Carl Dawkins : hard time,
horace Andy : money money,
Dennis brown : if you’re rich help the poor,
Linval thompson : blood gonna run ,
Max Romeo : chase the devil ,
Leroy Smart : bad minded people,
Dennis brown : equal rights ,
Dennis Brown : revolution
PART 3 (23 mn. 16 s.) : Pitch Up (Ragga Youth Posse) - Confinament Mix 04
3ème intervenante pour ce soir : Pitch Up, du Ragga Youth Posse, pour un nouveau set 100% vinyl, guarranty 100% confinamented Tune !!!
Playlist :
Prince Buster and the allstars - Cornell Campbell - "Ghostdance" 1976
The Light of Saba - "Rebirth" 197?
The Gladiators - "Jah works" 1978
Linton Kwesi Johnson - "Reality Poem" 1979
Thrilla Jenna - "Focus" 2002
Daba Makourejah (Salomon Heritage mixé par Prince Jamo) - "Soulful Revolution" 2014
PART 4 (21 mn. 28 s.) : Kool Am - Confinament Mix 04
Notre 4ème intervenant ce soir était déjà présent la semaine dernière : Kool Am, pour un second set 100% vinyl, 100% Confinament Mix !!!
Playlist :
The Chosen Brothers - March Down Babylon
John Clark - We Need Some Solutions
Jnr Delahaye - Working Hard For The Rent Man
Wayne Jarett - You and I
Noel Delahaye - Mystic Revelation
Wackies Rythm Force - Addisabbeba Dub
PART 5 (24 mn. 43 s.) : Selecta Ranking Ju (Ragga Youth Posse) - Confinament Mix 04
Une nouvelle sélection 100% vinyl, 100% confinament, et cette fois ci 100% francophone avec Ranking Ju aux platines !!!
Playlist :
Massilia Sound System - Microwallah - album Aïolywood 1997
Daddy Nuttea - Natural Mystic - 1996 Maximum Sound prod Frenchie 12"
Sister Hewan - Harmonie Naturelle - 1989 Jah Wisdom LP compilation
Mc Janik - Ma Planete - 1992 Rappatitude 2 12"
Pupa Leslie - Bergers et Moutons 1991 Joué par Gom Jabbar Mixé par Mad professor 7"
+
Transition by Daweed :
Uman ft. B.I.C. - Combien de Temps ?
PART 6 (18 mn. 53 s.) : Flow (One Blood Sound) - Confinament Mix 04
6ème intervenant ce soir : Flow, du One Blood Sound, pour un set 100% Nu Roots, 100% Fresh Tune, always Ina Confinament Style !!!
Playlist :
NICO D & JAH MASON: "ruff times"
ANTHONY B: "lock down"
BUJU BANTON & NEW KIDS: "cowboys and curfew"
SIZZLA : "simplicity"
GINJAH: "music alone"
PATRICK BILLINGS: "covid-19"
DR RING DONG: "stay at home"
LUCIANO: "be careful of corona disease"
PART 7 (20 mn. 54 s.) : Selecta Luckaz Dreada (Dreada Sound Station) - Confinament Mix 04
Avant dernier intervenant pour ce soir : Lucka du Dreada Sound System & Station (Radio Pays d'Hérault), pour un autre set Nu Roots qui devrait vous faire pousser les meubles pour danser dans votre "Confinament Yard" !!!
Playlist :
Charlie P - Dread in my town
Damian Marley - Welcome to jamrock
Jereme Morgan & Stu Stapleton - Troddin
New Kingston - Kingston fyah
Lila Ike - Gotti gotti
Black Uhuru - Sponjie reggae
Tony Curtis - Fight it
Jah Mason - Never forget
Koffee - Raggamuffin
Gappy Ranks - Put the stereo one
