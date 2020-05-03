2020 05 01 - Confinament Mix 04 alongside - Helea / Polino (StandTall) / Pitch Up (Ragga Youth Posse) / Kool Am (Set 2) / Ranking Ju (Ragga Youth Posse) / Flow (One Blood) / Luka (Dreada) / Green Ben (Conquering) / Daweed (Outro)

PART 1 (27 mn. 27 s.) : Selectress Héléa - Confinament Mix 04

4ème émission depuis le début du confinement, et les ondes sont toujours ouvertes à Tout Selecteur, Toute Selectress motivé(e) pour participer : il suffit de m'envoyer un mix de 20mn. sur le thème du "confinement", avec playlist et si possible timing précis de chaque morceau, soit sur le lien contact du site, soir directement sur mon mail daweed777@hotmail.com ; je le jouerai ensuite sur les ondes, en animant dessu en direct... You're all welcome, n'hésitez pas, il suffit d'exprimer votre ressenti du "confinement" en un mix de 20 mn !

Ce soir on vous joue 7 nouveaux mix mix qu'on a reçu ds le cadre du confinement : Selectress Héléa (Paris), Selecta Polino (StandTall Sound / Toulouse), Selectress Pitch Up (Ragga Youth Posse / Bezier), Kool Am (Montpellier), Ranking Ju (Ragga Youth Posse / Bezier), Flow (One Blood Sound / Carcassonne / Toulouse) & Green Ben (Conquering Sound / Avignon) (Chacun à enregistré depuis chez soit, confinement respecté !) !!! Encore une fois sèrieuses selection de chacun, dans des styles ecclectiques et complémentaires, Check It Out !!!

1ère intervenante ce soir : Selectress Héléa, Ina Lover's Ska Rocksteady Style !!!



Playlist :



Rod Taylor- CULTURAL VIBES SHOW

Lord Creator, Don't Stay Out Late

Lord Creator, Come Down 68

Phyllis Dillon, Long Time, No Nice Time

Lester Sterling, Clean The City

Prince Buster, Wings Of a Dove

Prince Buster, Deliverance Must Come

Jimmy Cliff, Hard Road To Travel

The Wailers, It Hurts to be Alone



PART 2 (20 mn. 15 s.) : Selecta Polino (StandTall Sound) - Confinament Mix 04

2nd intervenant des séries "confinement" ce soir, Polino du StandTall Sound qui vous animait les sessions Back to The Basic sur les ondes il y a qques années (Archives dispo sur le site) !!!



Playlist :



Clancy eccles : freedom ,

delroy wilson : i want justice ,

Carl Dawkins : hard time,

horace Andy : money money,

Dennis brown : if you’re rich help the poor,

Linval thompson : blood gonna run ,

Max Romeo : chase the devil ,

Leroy Smart : bad minded people,

Dennis brown : equal rights ,

Dennis Brown : revolution



PART 3 (23 mn. 16 s.) : Pitch Up (Ragga Youth Posse) - Confinament Mix 04

3ème intervenante pour ce soir : Pitch Up, du Ragga Youth Posse, pour un nouveau set 100% vinyl, guarranty 100% confinamented Tune !!!



Playlist :



Prince Buster and the allstars - Cornell Campbell - "Ghostdance" 1976

The Light of Saba - "Rebirth" 197?

The Gladiators - "Jah works" 1978

Linton Kwesi Johnson - "Reality Poem" 1979

Thrilla Jenna - "Focus" 2002

Daba Makourejah (Salomon Heritage mixé par Prince Jamo) - "Soulful Revolution" 2014



PART 4 (21 mn. 28 s.) : Kool Am - Confinament Mix 04

Notre 4ème intervenant ce soir était déjà présent la semaine dernière : Kool Am, pour un second set 100% vinyl, 100% Confinament Mix !!!



Playlist :



The Chosen Brothers - March Down Babylon

John Clark - We Need Some Solutions

Jnr Delahaye - Working Hard For The Rent Man

Wayne Jarett - You and I

Noel Delahaye - Mystic Revelation

Wackies Rythm Force - Addisabbeba Dub



PART 5 (24 mn. 43 s.) : Selecta Ranking Ju (Ragga Youth Posse) - Confinament Mix 04

Une nouvelle sélection 100% vinyl, 100% confinament, et cette fois ci 100% francophone avec Ranking Ju aux platines !!!



Playlist :



Massilia Sound System - Microwallah - album Aïolywood 1997

Daddy Nuttea - Natural Mystic - 1996 Maximum Sound prod Frenchie 12"

Sister Hewan - Harmonie Naturelle - 1989 Jah Wisdom LP compilation

Mc Janik - Ma Planete - 1992 Rappatitude 2 12"

Pupa Leslie - Bergers et Moutons 1991 Joué par Gom Jabbar Mixé par Mad professor 7"

+

Transition by Daweed :

Uman ft. B.I.C. - Combien de Temps ?



PART 6 (18 mn. 53 s.) : Flow (One Blood Sound) - Confinament Mix 04

6ème intervenant ce soir : Flow, du One Blood Sound, pour un set 100% Nu Roots, 100% Fresh Tune, always Ina Confinament Style !!!



Playlist :



NICO D & JAH MASON: "ruff times"

ANTHONY B: "lock down"

BUJU BANTON & NEW KIDS: "cowboys and curfew"

SIZZLA : "simplicity"

GINJAH: "music alone"

PATRICK BILLINGS: "covid-19"

DR RING DONG: "stay at home"

LUCIANO: "be careful of corona disease"



PART 7 (20 mn. 54 s.) : Selecta Luckaz Dreada (Dreada Sound Station) - Confinament Mix 04

Avant dernier intervenant pour ce soir : Lucka du Dreada Sound System & Station (Radio Pays d'Hérault), pour un autre set Nu Roots qui devrait vous faire pousser les meubles pour danser dans votre "Confinament Yard" !!!



Playlist :



Charlie P - Dread in my town

Damian Marley - Welcome to jamrock

Jereme Morgan & Stu Stapleton - Troddin

New Kingston - Kingston fyah

Lila Ike - Gotti gotti

Black Uhuru - Sponjie reggae

Tony Curtis - Fight it

Jah Mason - Never forget

Koffee - Raggamuffin

Gappy Ranks - Put the stereo one



PART 8 (22 mn. 09 s.) : Selecta Green Ben (Conquering Sound) - Confinament Mix 04

Et le dernier intervenant pour ce soir : Green Ben du Conquering Sound, avec un set 100% Bran Nu, avec en prime qques DubPlate Conquering, pour remotiver tous les confinés !!!



Playlist :



Busy Signal - Brighter days must come

Kabaka Pyramid - Never gonna be a slave

Nattali Rize - Generations will rise

Capelton - Live to see them

Anthony B - Gone pop top

Patko - Just take it easy

Pressure - Most Wanted ((Conquering Sound Dubplate )

Djanta - Conquering Sound Dubplate (My Enemies Riddim)

Damina Marlet & Nas - Nah mean

Buju Banton - Mass murderer



PART 9 (08 mn. 42 s.) : Selecta Daweed - Outro Confinament Mix 04

On se quittait avec deux derniers morceaux "confinés" !!!



Playlist :



Aya Waska - Résiste

