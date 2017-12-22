22 dec 2017 - Hommage a Michael Prophet / Happy EarthStrong Assassin a.k.a. Agent Sasco / Interview & Freestyle de Nick Cutter ft. GIO & Tyza La Replic / Strictly News ft. Radikal Mc (Freestyle)

PART 1 (1 h. 01 mn. 34 s.) : Tribute to Michael Prophet (R.I.P.)



On ne pouvait pas ne pas commencer l'émission par un hommage à Michael Prophet dont la disparition aussi précipitée qu'inattendue le 16 décembre dernier a mis toute la communauté Reggae en émoi, nous les 1ers... Retour sur quelques uns des titres de l'artiste dont tout le monde dans le monde connait la voix, mais dont trop peu, au delà des afficionados du Reggae, connaissent le nom. TRIBUTE to MICHAEL PROPHET- R.I.P.



Playlist :

(Heure de Diffusion : Artiste - Titre - Production & Format - Année - Face)



21:00 : Isiah Mentor - CULTURAL VIBES SHOW

21:05 : Michael Prophet - Jah Jah People - Teams 10inch - A1

21:08 : Michael Prophet - Jah Jah People Dub - Teams 10inch - A2

21:10 : Jingle - Big Youth + Anthony Que

21:12 : Michael Prophet - Righteous Are The Conqueror - Jah Guidance 7inch - A

21:16 : Michael Prophet - Righteous Are The Conqueror Dub - Jah Guidance 7inch - B

21:18 : Jingle - Luciano

21:19 : Michael Prophet - No Good - Thompson Sound 7inch - A

21:22 : Michael Prophet - No Good Dub - Thompson Sound 7inch - B

21:23 : Jingle - Ryan

21:24 : Jingle - Warrior King

21:25 : Michael Prophet - Rightious Revolution - Sip A Cup 7inch - 2001

21:28 : Michael Prophet - Rightious Revolution Dub - Sip A Cup 10inch - 2001

21:29 : Jingle - Jr Kelly

21:31 : Michael Prophet - Let Jah Be Praised - Jet Star 7inch - A

21:35 : Michael Prophet - Let Jah Be Praised Dub - Jet Star 7inch - B

21:39 : Michael Prophet - Freedom Mix2 - Charm 7inch - 1998 - B

21:42 : Michael Prophet - Been Talking - Sip A Cup 10inch - 2001

21:46 : Michael Prophet - Been Talking Dub - Sip A Cup 10inch - 2001

21:47 : Jingle - Capleton

21:49 : Michael Prophet - Over The Banking - Youth Promotion 7inch - A

21:53 : Michael Prophet - Over The Banking Dub - Youth Promotion 7inch - B

21:57 : Michael Prophet - The Struggler - Prophet 7inch - A

22:02 : Michael Prophet - The Struggler Dub - Prophet 7inch - B

22:03 : Jingle - Turbulence





PART 2 (36 mn. 31 s.) : Happy EarthStrong to ASSASSIN a.k.a. AGENT SASCO (by Daweed alongside Radikal Mc )



Aujourd'hui on fete les 35 ans de Assassin a.k.a. Agent Sasko : JOYEUX ANNIVERSAIRE / HAPPY EARTHSTRONG AGENT "ASSASSIN" SASCO !!! Avec aussi Radikal Mc de Montpellier pour Animation et Freestyle !



Playlist :

(Heure de Diffusion : Artiste - Titre - Production & Format - Année - Face)



22:06 : Assassin - BUBBLE MY WAY

22:09 : GANJA BIZNESS Riddim - RADIKAL FREESTYLE !!!

22:13 : PRIORITY - ASSASSIN- PRODUCED BY SHANE BROWN FORJUKEBOXX PRODUCTIONS

22:17 : Assassin - Give Thanks

22:19 : ONLY GOD KNOWS ASSASSIN PRODUCED BY SHANE BROWN FOR JUKEBOXX PRODUCTIONS

22:22 : Assassin - LOOK A START

22:25 : Richie Stephens and Assassin - 06 - stop the fighting-ras

22:29 : Assassin - 07 - somethings gotta give-yvp

22:31 : Assassin - Stay Like

22:34 : Assassin - 03 - Them A Sissy (Remix)

22:36 : Hey Baby (instrumental) - RADIKAL FREESTYLE !!!

22:39 : Assassin - 01 - good over evil







PART 3 (37 mn. 06 s.) : Interview de NICK CUTTER, GIO & TYZA LA REPLIC (HIP HOP) par Daweed + FREESTYLE



On recevait ce soir le rappeur Nick Cutter (Montpellier) venu présenter son dernier album "Van Gogh Avec Un Sonothone" en compagnie du rappeur Gio et du Beatmaker Tyza La Réplic. Interview puis Freestyle avec Nick Cutter ft. Gio sur des Beat tirés du projet "Noctambulism" de Tyza La Réplic tout juste sorti hier !



Playlist :



22:43 : Dipset vs. Jester - Really Mean It (Jester Remix) - INTERVIEW

22:50 : 01 _Midnight blues - FREESTYLE

22:53 : 02 -_Fantomes - FREESTYLE

22:56 : 03 - huitième passager - FREESTYLE

22:58 : 04 - 100 faux semblant - FREESTYLE

23:01 : 05 - Beatlejuice - FREESTYLE

23:04 : 06 _La chambre noire - FREESTYLE

23:07 : 07_Grimoire - FREESTYLE

23:10 : 08 ABSTRACT_02_I'm not affraid - FREESTYLE

23:13 : 12_Jour et nuit - FREESTYLE

23:15 : 16_Wandering soul - FREESTYLE







PART 4 (42 mn. 35 s.) : Outro by Daweed alongside Radikal Mc - Strictly News



Un dernier hommage à Agent Sasco avant de finir l'émission avec les dernières nouveautés, en compagnie de Mc Radikal pour Animation et Freestyle !



Playlist :

(Heure de Diffusion : Artiste - Titre - Production & Format - Année - Face)



23:20 : AGENT SASCO - UNIVESAL LANGUAGE [LOVE]

23:24 : Jamie xx - I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times) (Dre Skull Remix ft. Popcaan, Assassin, Konshens, and Kranium)

23:27 : M1deadprez & Bonnot ft. Assassin & IrieChild - Open (G Mix) Radio Edit

23:30 : Tosh - Nuh Seh Nutten feat. Agent Sasco

23:32 : SCOB064_B_BSMT_style

23:35 : assassin ft demarco - streetside college

23:37 : Good Life Riddim - Assassin - Ginep Stain

23:38 : Good Life Riddim (Prod. by Liv Up) - RADIKAL FREESTYLE !!!

23:41 : AGENT SASCO - GONE A LEAD

23:44 : AGENT SASCO - WAKE UP

23:46 : AGENT SASCO - GOD YEAR

23:49 : 76- Assassin - Christmas Is Here Again

23:50 : Wixard,Walshy Fire, Trilla - Trilla - Xmas Rave

23:51 : Wixard, Walshy Fire, Lybran - Lybran - Be Careful

23:53 : The Heatwave - Stopwatch ft K More (Instrumental) - RADIKAL FREESTYLE !!!

23:55 : SOUND GANGSTA RIDDIM - RADIKAL FREESTYLE !!!

23:57 : MIX MASTER DAVID - INTERNATIONAL PARTY INSTRUMENTAL - RADIKAL FREESTYLE !!!