10 nov 2017 - News Nu Ska / News Nu Roots / News DH by Daweed

PART 1 (18 mn. 56 s.) : News Nu Ska by Daweed





Emission spéciale nouveautés ce soir ! On commence avec les nouveautés à la sauce Ska...

SKA NEWS !!!



Playlist :



YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES

Booboo'zzz All Stars Feat Taïro - Résiste (France Gall Cover) (2)

Leah Rosier - Realize

Keishera - Pull Over (Keishera Music 2017)

13 Peace Development Crew - Skandalous (Boomrush Productions 2017)

Krak In Dub - 04_Stop







PART 2 (1 h. 57 mn. 45 s.) : News Nu Roots by Daweed





Nouveautés toujours, on revient cette fois ci avec le Nu Roots !!!

NU ROOTS NEWS !!!



Playlist :



Krak In Dub - 08_Seen Interlude

Glen Washington Fire Burning In Dub

Havana meets Kingston - Row Fisherman Row

B6_Distraction_trap_ft_Earl_16

01 Keishera - I'm Ready Now (Keishera Music 2017)

Perfect Giddimani & Tomawok - Hey Jude-Selmad Records

Glen Washington Little Girl In Dub

Leah Rosier - Come Rain Come Shine

Jay Kartier - I Pray

04 Peace Development Crew - Heart To Heart (Boomrush Productions 2017)

ZAHIRA - STAND STRONG

08 Peace Development Crew - Another Day feat. Mc Keycam (Boomrush Productions 2017)

Havana meets Kingston - Pounds Of Collie

Leah Rosier - Make it burn

A1_Dance_haffi_nice_ft_Daddy_Freddy

MrVegas - One Call Away

Stephen Dajure - Cool & Dreadly

Busy Signal - Hold a Medi

Chuck Fenda x Capital D - Hunt Fi Di Food

Delly Ranx - Rise the Peace

Jah Vinci - Only Jah

Jah Wiz - Upfull Meditation

Koffee - Burning

Luciano - Jah Wind

Lutan Fyah - War Is Ugly

Mykal Rose - Be Wise

RAS MATTHEW - HAND ME THE MARIJUANA

B5_Do_not_worry_ft_Sr_Wilson

Admiral Tibett - Deh pon mi guard

Papa Style Admiral Tibett - False Promises

Derrick Parker - We nah run

Street Rockaz Family - Deh pon mi guard riddim

Krak In Dub - 01_SOME PEOPLE

Krak In Dub - 07_Step by Step

B4_Get_a_beating_ft_Sandeeno.wav

02 Danny T & Tradesman - Dance a gwan riddim

01 Danny T & Tradesman - Dance a gwan ft Lutan Fyah

RAZOR B & DARRIO - WISH

A2_First_choice_ft_David_Boomah_and_Parly_B

A5_Bududup_ft_Speng_Bond





PART 3 (39 mn. 32 s.) : News Nu DH by Daweed





Et enfin pour finir un petit set pour revenir sur les dernières nouveautés Nu DanceHall !!!

NU DH NEWS !!!



Playlist :



B3_Badboy_patrol_ft_Daddy_Freddy

A6_Crazy_ft_Warrior_Queen

Real Squad Records - Real Squad Records - Bad General Riddim

Banton Cr - Spit Fire (Raw)

Bling Dawg - Live We A Live

Cutty Ranks - No Dog (Raw)

Delly Ranx - Mucho Bonita (Raw)

Drizzy Fade - Mad A Road

Galaxy P - Stay Strap

Jeffrey Mykals - Kunu Munu (Raw)

Shuga - Siren (Wa Wa)

ItaKay - Rising To The Top

Badda General - Mindset

Banton & Ghetto - Tu Por Mientras

Mo$ion - Eyes On Her

Wayne Wonder - ConFront Dem

SAK PASE X KROSSFAYAH FT. CHRIS HART - FAWAD

SKILLIS - MONEY PREE

NACKISS - 06. ONE LIFE

Romain Virgo - Who jah bless

NO NME X PRESSURE X NICOLINA - TIME IS KEY

Love to my haters - MrVegas