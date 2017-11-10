10 nov 2017 - News Nu Ska / News Nu Roots / News DH by Daweed

PART 1 (18 mn. 56 s.) : News Nu Ska by Daweed
Emission spéciale nouveautés ce soir ! On commence avec les nouveautés à la sauce Ska...
SKA NEWS !!!
Playlist :
YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES
Booboo'zzz All Stars Feat Taïro - Résiste (France Gall Cover) (2)
Leah Rosier - Realize
Keishera - Pull Over (Keishera Music 2017)
13 Peace Development Crew - Skandalous (Boomrush Productions 2017)
Krak In Dub - 04_Stop
PART 2 (1 h. 57 mn. 45 s.) : News Nu Roots by Daweed
Nouveautés toujours, on revient cette fois ci avec le Nu Roots !!!
NU ROOTS NEWS !!!
Playlist :
Krak In Dub - 08_Seen Interlude
Glen Washington Fire Burning In Dub
Havana meets Kingston - Row Fisherman Row
B6_Distraction_trap_ft_Earl_16
01 Keishera - I'm Ready Now (Keishera Music 2017)
Perfect Giddimani & Tomawok - Hey Jude-Selmad Records
Glen Washington Little Girl In Dub
Leah Rosier - Come Rain Come Shine
Jay Kartier - I Pray
04 Peace Development Crew - Heart To Heart (Boomrush Productions 2017)
ZAHIRA - STAND STRONG
08 Peace Development Crew - Another Day feat. Mc Keycam (Boomrush Productions 2017)
Havana meets Kingston - Pounds Of Collie
Leah Rosier - Make it burn
A1_Dance_haffi_nice_ft_Daddy_Freddy
MrVegas - One Call Away
Stephen Dajure - Cool & Dreadly
Busy Signal - Hold a Medi
Chuck Fenda x Capital D - Hunt Fi Di Food
Delly Ranx - Rise the Peace
Jah Vinci - Only Jah
Jah Wiz - Upfull Meditation
Koffee - Burning
Luciano - Jah Wind
Lutan Fyah - War Is Ugly
Mykal Rose - Be Wise
RAS MATTHEW - HAND ME THE MARIJUANA
B5_Do_not_worry_ft_Sr_Wilson
Admiral Tibett - Deh pon mi guard
Papa Style Admiral Tibett - False Promises
Derrick Parker - We nah run
Street Rockaz Family - Deh pon mi guard riddim
Krak In Dub - 01_SOME PEOPLE
Krak In Dub - 07_Step by Step
B4_Get_a_beating_ft_Sandeeno.wav
02 Danny T & Tradesman - Dance a gwan riddim
01 Danny T & Tradesman - Dance a gwan ft Lutan Fyah
RAZOR B & DARRIO - WISH
A2_First_choice_ft_David_Boomah_and_Parly_B
A5_Bududup_ft_Speng_Bond
PART 3 (39 mn. 32 s.) : News Nu DH by Daweed
Et enfin pour finir un petit set pour revenir sur les dernières nouveautés Nu DanceHall !!!
NU DH NEWS !!!
Playlist :
B3_Badboy_patrol_ft_Daddy_Freddy
A6_Crazy_ft_Warrior_Queen
Real Squad Records - Real Squad Records - Bad General Riddim
Banton Cr - Spit Fire (Raw)
Bling Dawg - Live We A Live
Cutty Ranks - No Dog (Raw)
Delly Ranx - Mucho Bonita (Raw)
Drizzy Fade - Mad A Road
Galaxy P - Stay Strap
Jeffrey Mykals - Kunu Munu (Raw)
Shuga - Siren (Wa Wa)
ItaKay - Rising To The Top
Badda General - Mindset
Banton & Ghetto - Tu Por Mientras
Mo$ion - Eyes On Her
Wayne Wonder - ConFront Dem
SAK PASE X KROSSFAYAH FT. CHRIS HART - FAWAD
SKILLIS - MONEY PREE
NACKISS - 06. ONE LIFE
Romain Virgo - Who jah bless
NO NME X PRESSURE X NICOLINA - TIME IS KEY
Love to my haters - MrVegas