27 oct 2017 - Happy EarthStrong KING JAMMYS / Fresh Outta Yard Session n°21 by Selecta Osne

PART 1 (1 h. 29 mn. 29 s.) : Happy 70th EarthStrong KING JAMMYS !!!





Le 26 octobre dernier, on célébrait les 70 ans du mythique producteur King Jammys ! Retour sur qquelques unes de ses productions de la fin des années 80 pour lui rendre hommage ce soir...



HAPPY EARTHSTRONG KING JAMMYS !!!





Playlist :





Leroy Gibbons - Build Up The Vibes

Chuck Turner - We Rule The Dancehall - Jammys 7inch - 1987 - Repress 20

Horace Andy - Love Light Of Mine - 18 DH Classics Album - Jammys 12inch - Side 2

Chuck Turner - We Rule The Dancehall Dub - Jammys 7inch - 1987 - Repress 20

Wailing Souls - Move On - 18 DH Classics Album - Jammys 12inch - Side 2

Wailing Soul - Chatty Mouth - Jammys 12inch - 1989 Repress 2017

Wailing Soul - Chatty Mouth Dub - Jammys 12inch - 1989 Repress 2017

Pad Anthony - Dangerous System - Jammys 7inch - 1987 - Repress 20

Dennis Brown - History - Jammys 7inch - 1985 - Repress 20

Wayne Smith - Like A Dragon - Jammys 7inch - 1985 - Repress 20

Pad Anthony - Dangerous System Dub - Jammys 7inch - 1987 - Repress 20

Jr Delgado - Illegal Gun - Jammys 7inch - Repress 2017

Jr Delgado - Illegal Gun Dub - Jammys 7inch - Repress 2017

Al Campbell - Cant Hold We - Jammys 7inch - 1986

Gregory Peck - Informer - Jammys 7inch - 1991

Cobra - See & Nuh Talk - Jammys 7inch - 1991

Johnny Osbourne - No ice Cream Sound - Jammys 7inch

Brian & Tony Gold - King Jammy You Hit Me - 18 DH Classics Album - Jammys 12inch - Side 2

Eccleton Jarrett - Rock Dem One By One - Jammys 7inch - 1989 Repress

Frankie Paul - Jammys Super Power - Dubplate Vol1 Album - Jammys 12inch - A Side

Wayne Smith - Under Me Sleng Teng - Jammys 7inch

Culture - We A Boss - Dubplate Vol1 Album - Jammys 12inch - A Side

Chaka Demus - Original Kuff - Jammys 7inch - 1989 Repress

Wayne Passley - Killing A Sound- Jammys 7inch - 1995

Buju Banton - Sound Fi Dead - Dubplate Vol1 Album - Jammys 12inch - A Side

Al Campbell - Sound Boy A Go Feel It - Dubplate Vol1 Album - Jammys 12inch - A Side

Capt. Barkey - No Gun Man No Cry - Jammys 7inch - 1992

BiGGA BOSS - NOBODY FE RAMP WID







PART 2 (1h 40 mn. 11 s.) : FRESH OUTTA YARD Session (Set 21) by SELECTA OSNE (IZABOO SOUND)





La 21ème édition de notre rubrique sélectée et animée par Selecta Osne du Izaboo Sound, pour revenir sur ttes les dernières nouveautés DanceHall du mois d'octobre 2017, inna Juggling Style...



October 2017's FRESHES !!!





Playlist :



Non Disponible / Not Availabled