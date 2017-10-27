27 oct 2017 - Happy EarthStrong KING JAMMYS / Fresh Outta Yard Session n°21 by Selecta Osne

PART 1 (1 h. 29 mn. 29 s.) : Happy 70th EarthStrong KING JAMMYS !!!
Le 26 octobre dernier, on célébrait les 70 ans du mythique producteur King Jammys ! Retour sur qquelques unes de ses productions de la fin des années 80 pour lui rendre hommage ce soir...
HAPPY EARTHSTRONG KING JAMMYS !!!
Playlist :
Leroy Gibbons - Build Up The Vibes
Chuck Turner - We Rule The Dancehall - Jammys 7inch - 1987 - Repress 20
Horace Andy - Love Light Of Mine - 18 DH Classics Album - Jammys 12inch - Side 2
Chuck Turner - We Rule The Dancehall Dub - Jammys 7inch - 1987 - Repress 20
Wailing Souls - Move On - 18 DH Classics Album - Jammys 12inch - Side 2
Wailing Soul - Chatty Mouth - Jammys 12inch - 1989 Repress 2017
Wailing Soul - Chatty Mouth Dub - Jammys 12inch - 1989 Repress 2017
Pad Anthony - Dangerous System - Jammys 7inch - 1987 - Repress 20
Dennis Brown - History - Jammys 7inch - 1985 - Repress 20
Wayne Smith - Like A Dragon - Jammys 7inch - 1985 - Repress 20
Pad Anthony - Dangerous System Dub - Jammys 7inch - 1987 - Repress 20
Jr Delgado - Illegal Gun - Jammys 7inch - Repress 2017
Jr Delgado - Illegal Gun Dub - Jammys 7inch - Repress 2017
Al Campbell - Cant Hold We - Jammys 7inch - 1986
Gregory Peck - Informer - Jammys 7inch - 1991
Cobra - See & Nuh Talk - Jammys 7inch - 1991
Johnny Osbourne - No ice Cream Sound - Jammys 7inch
Brian & Tony Gold - King Jammy You Hit Me - 18 DH Classics Album - Jammys 12inch - Side 2
Eccleton Jarrett - Rock Dem One By One - Jammys 7inch - 1989 Repress
Frankie Paul - Jammys Super Power - Dubplate Vol1 Album - Jammys 12inch - A Side
Wayne Smith - Under Me Sleng Teng - Jammys 7inch
Culture - We A Boss - Dubplate Vol1 Album - Jammys 12inch - A Side
Chaka Demus - Original Kuff - Jammys 7inch - 1989 Repress
Wayne Passley - Killing A Sound- Jammys 7inch - 1995
Buju Banton - Sound Fi Dead - Dubplate Vol1 Album - Jammys 12inch - A Side
Al Campbell - Sound Boy A Go Feel It - Dubplate Vol1 Album - Jammys 12inch - A Side
Capt. Barkey - No Gun Man No Cry - Jammys 7inch - 1992
BiGGA BOSS - NOBODY FE RAMP WID
PART 2 (1h 40 mn. 11 s.) : FRESH OUTTA YARD Session (Set 21) by SELECTA OSNE (IZABOO SOUND)
La 21ème édition de notre rubrique sélectée et animée par Selecta Osne du Izaboo Sound, pour revenir sur ttes les dernières nouveautés DanceHall du mois d'octobre 2017, inna Juggling Style...
October 2017's FRESHES !!!
Playlist :
Non Disponible / Not Availabled