06 oct 2017 - BACK TO THE BASIC n° 31 by Selecta Polino - Speciale Early Reggae / Early Roots - Happy Belated EarthStrong to ROBBIE SHAKESPEARE by Daweed

PART 1 (1 h. 03 mn. 59 s.) : BACK TO THE BASICS Session n°31 alongside Selecta Polino - Spéciale EARLY REGGAE / EARLY ROOTS !!!







Nouvelle Back To The Basics Again tonight pour commencer la soirée ! Toujours 100% vinyl avec Selecta Polino, pour une session aujourd'hui consacrée aux années Early Roots / Early Reggae, de 1970 à 1973 pr être précis...



Back To The Basics - EARLY REGGAE !!!





Playlist :





Non Disponible / Not Availabled









PART 2 (2 h. 00 mn. 07 s.) : Spéciale ROBBIE SHAKESPEARE (Happy 64th Belated EarthStrong !!!)







Après la Back To The Basics, on continuait l'émission Cultural Vibes avec une spéciale Robbie Shakespeare, dont on fêtait les 64 ans le 27 septembre dernier... Robbie Shakespeare, le bassiste légendaire aux qques 200000 productions accréditées !!! 2 heures suffisaient à peine à donner ne serait ce qu'un aperçu du répertoire de Robbie Shakespeare, inséparable bassiste du batteur Sly "Drumbar" depuis 1977... Retour sur la carrière du Big Boss Robbie Shakespeare !!!



HAPPY BELATED EARTHSTRONG TO ROBBIE SHAKESPEARE !!!





Playlist :





Lloyd Charmers & The Hippy Boys - African Zulu - Trybute 7inch - 1969 Repress 1998

Lloyd Charmers & The Hippy Boys - Safari - Trybute 7inch - 1969 Repress 1998

Errol Dunkley - A Youll Never Know

Delroy Wilson (The Aggrovators)- Conquer Me Dub - Striker Lee 7inch

Cornell Campbell - Power Pressure - Jackpot 7inch - 1973 Repress 2013

Cornell Campbell & The Eternals - Pity The Children - Jackpot 7inch - 1973 Repress 200.

Delroy Wilson (The Aggrovators)- Conquer Me Dub - Striker Lee 7inch

Bob Marley - Stir It Up

Bob Marley Stir It Up Instrumental

Cornell Campbell - Ive Got to Keep On Running

CORNELL CAMPBELL + THE AGGROVATORS - Wherever I lay my head

The Revolutionaries - Earthquake - The Revolutionaries Album - Channel One 12inch

The Revolutionaries - Sudden Attack - The Revolutionaries Album - Channel One 12inch

Peter Tosh - Legalize It - Intel Diplo 7inch

Peter Tosh - Legalize It Version Dub (1975)

Black Sounds Uhro - I Love King Selassie (1977)

Black Uhuru ft. Sly & Robbie - I love King Selassie Dub

Peter Tosh - Hot Hot Hot - Intel Diplo 7inch

Peter Tosh - Stepping Razer - Intel Diplo 7inch

Junior Delgado - Fort Augustus

BLACK UHURU - Shine Eye Gal [1979]

Serge Gainsbourg - Aux Armes Etc - Philips 7inch

Serge Gainsbourg - Aux Armes Etc Dub - Philips 7inch

GRACE JONES - Walking In The Rain (1985)

Sly & Robbie - Miles (Black Satin)

Joe Cocker - Ruby Lee

Grace Jones - Ive Seen That Face Before (Libertango) [12 Version]

Monty Alexander meets Sly & Robbie - Soulful Strut (Young Holt Unlimited)