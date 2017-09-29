29 sept 2017 - Intro (News) by Daweed / Fresh Outta Yard Session n°20 by Selecta Osne

PART 1 (1 h. 16 mn. 41 s.) : INTRO by Daweed - September 2017's News







On terminait ce mois de septembre avec les derniers albums de Stephen Dajure, Pentateuch, Ruff Selectors, Peace Development Crew et les derniers single de The Weapons, XT, Ayron Michael, Bitty McLean, Bobby Hustle, Protoje & Mortimer, King Mas, Tanya Mullings & Danglin et enfin de Majah Bless...



BRAND NU ROOTS !!!





Playlist :





YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES

Stephen Dajure - Bird Go Toot

The Weapons - Island Girl ft. Jahdan Blakkamoore (Bukkha Remix)

Stephen Dajure - Farm Up A Land

XT - PULL IT UP AGAIN MIX

Pentateuch - Punchinella

Ayron Michael - Thats What I Like Reggae Version .mp3

Bitty McLean - Take My Heart

The Russian Are Coming 2.0

Ruff Selectors - 9 Plant it

05 Peace Development Crew - Better Days (Boomrush Productions 2017)

STEPHEN DAJURE - ONE LOVE

Ayron Michael - Bad Girl

Bobby Hustle - One Day

PROTOJE - TRUTHS AND RIGHTS (FT. MORTIMER)

06 Peace Development Crew - Terror (Boomrush Productions 2017)

KING MAS - LIFE WITHOUT REGRET

Tanya Mullings & Danglin - On My Way

Majah Bless 01 - Real People, Do Real Things









PART 2 (1h 40 mn. 11 s.) : FRESH OUTTA YARD Session (Set 19) by SELECTA OSNE (IZABOO SOUND)







La 20ème édition de notre rubrique sélectée et animée par Selecta Osne du Izaboo Sound, pour revenir sur ttes les dernières nouveautés DanceHall du mois de septembre 2017, inna Juggling Style...



September 2017's FRESHES !!!





Playlist :





Non Disponible / Not Availabled