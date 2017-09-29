29 sept 2017 - Intro (News) by Daweed / Fresh Outta Yard Session n°20 by Selecta Osne

mise à jour du 30 Septembre 2017

PART 1 (1 h. 16 mn. 41 s.) : INTRO by Daweed - September 2017's News



On terminait ce mois de septembre avec les derniers albums de Stephen Dajure, Pentateuch, Ruff Selectors, Peace Development Crew et les derniers single de The Weapons, XT, Ayron Michael, Bitty McLean, Bobby Hustle, Protoje & Mortimer, King Mas, Tanya Mullings & Danglin et enfin de Majah Bless...

BRAND NU ROOTS !!!


Playlist :


YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES
Stephen Dajure - Bird Go Toot
The Weapons - Island Girl ft. Jahdan Blakkamoore (Bukkha Remix)
Stephen Dajure - Farm Up A Land
XT -  PULL IT UP AGAIN MIX
Pentateuch - Punchinella
Ayron Michael - Thats What I Like Reggae Version .mp3
Bitty McLean - Take My Heart
The Russian Are Coming 2.0
Ruff Selectors - 9 Plant it
05 Peace Development Crew - Better Days (Boomrush Productions 2017)
STEPHEN DAJURE - ONE LOVE
Ayron Michael - Bad Girl
Bobby Hustle - One Day
PROTOJE - TRUTHS AND RIGHTS (FT. MORTIMER)
06 Peace Development Crew - Terror (Boomrush Productions 2017)
KING MAS - LIFE WITHOUT REGRET
Tanya Mullings & Danglin - On My Way
Majah Bless 01 - Real People, Do Real Things




PART 2 (1h 40 mn. 11 s.) : FRESH OUTTA YARD Session (Set 19) by SELECTA OSNE (IZABOO SOUND)



La 20ème édition de notre rubrique sélectée et animée par Selecta Osne du Izaboo Sound, pour revenir sur ttes les dernières nouveautés DanceHall du mois de septembre 2017, inna Juggling Style...

September 2017's FRESHES !!!


Playlist :


Non Disponible / Not Availabled

