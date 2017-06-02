2 juin 2017 - Intro (DH newz by Daweed) / MASTA NGUILA (Interview & Freestyle) / BACK TO THE BASIC n° 29 by Selecta Polino - Tribute to FRANKIE PAUL

PART 1 (45 mn. 49 s.) : INTRO by Daweed - Dancehall Freshes
Une fois n'est pas coutume, on commençait cette émission façon Dancehall ! Au programme, les derniers albums de Dexta Daps, Yaniss Odua et Straïka D, le Optimism Riddim & much more...
DANCEHALL NEWS !!!
Playlist :
Siaosi - Reggae Party (Dancehall Remix)
DEXTA DAPS - SUPERHERO
JAYDS - THUG TYPE (RAW)
Dipherence - Rough Times (Yaad Boiiz Records)
DEXTA DAPS - NO COKE
Alandon - Stop Chat
Watch - Out
Cham ft. Miss O - Get Drunk (Street)
Yaniss Odua - 4 Piste 04
Yaniss Odua - 5 Piste 05
Tiyarro - Try Hard
Serani - Why We Have To Die
Pinakle - Money Honey
Melloquence - Free Myself
Denno - It Real
Straïka D - Hey Gyal
XT - Di way u Wine it
PART 2 (48 mn. 48 s.) : MASTA NGUILA LIVE (Interview & freestyle)
On recevait ce soir le jeune Masta Nguila, chanteur aujourd'hui basé à Montpellier. Présentations et interview par Daweed, suivi du Freestyle !!!
MASTA NGUILA LIVE !!!
Playlist :
Masta Nguila x - ALLELUIA
INTERVIEW by Daweed (Shalli - Never Again Instrumental)
Masta Nguila - s en aller
INTERVIEW by Daweed (Mungo's Hi Fi - Solomon riddim)
Essono feat Masta
INTERVIEW by Daweed (Sekon Sta - Kings & Queens Ft. SJC Voix Riches & Allia Lewis Instrumental)
Masta Tres - Souvent-Je-mPose-Prod.-Hazer
FREESTYLE (start @28 mn. 54 s.)
PART 3 (1 h. 25 mn. 15 s.) : BACK TO THE BASICS Session n°29 alongside Selecta Polino - TRIBUTE TO FRANKIE PAUL
29ème Back to the Basic en compagnie de Selecta Polino du StandTall Sound : hommage à la star du Dancehall Frankie "Stevie Wonder" "Dancehall" Paul. R.E.P. !
Back To The Basic - TRIBUTE TO FRANKIE PAUL !!!
Playlist :
(Intro : Dennis Brown - Inseperable)
