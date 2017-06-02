2 juin 2017 - Intro (DH newz by Daweed) / MASTA NGUILA (Interview & Freestyle) / BACK TO THE BASIC n° 29 by Selecta Polino - Tribute to FRANKIE PAUL

PART 1 (45 mn. 49 s.) : INTRO by Daweed - Dancehall Freshes







Une fois n'est pas coutume, on commençait cette émission façon Dancehall ! Au programme, les derniers albums de Dexta Daps, Yaniss Odua et Straïka D, le Optimism Riddim & much more...



DANCEHALL NEWS !!!





Playlist :





Siaosi - Reggae Party (Dancehall Remix)

DEXTA DAPS - SUPERHERO

JAYDS - THUG TYPE (RAW)

Dipherence - Rough Times (Yaad Boiiz Records)

DEXTA DAPS - NO COKE

Alandon - Stop Chat

Watch - Out

Cham ft. Miss O - Get Drunk (Street)

Yaniss Odua - 4 Piste 04

Yaniss Odua - 5 Piste 05

Tiyarro - Try Hard

Serani - Why We Have To Die

Pinakle - Money Honey

Melloquence - Free Myself

Denno - It Real

Straïka D - Hey Gyal

XT - Di way u Wine it











PART 2 (48 mn. 48 s.) : MASTA NGUILA LIVE (Interview & freestyle)







On recevait ce soir le jeune Masta Nguila, chanteur aujourd'hui basé à Montpellier. Présentations et interview par Daweed, suivi du Freestyle !!!



MASTA NGUILA LIVE !!!





Playlist :





Masta Nguila x - ALLELUIA

INTERVIEW by Daweed (Shalli - Never Again Instrumental)

Masta Nguila - s en aller

INTERVIEW by Daweed (Mungo's Hi Fi - Solomon riddim)

Essono feat Masta

INTERVIEW by Daweed (Sekon Sta - Kings & Queens Ft. SJC Voix Riches & Allia Lewis Instrumental)

Masta Tres - Souvent-Je-mPose-Prod.-Hazer



FREESTYLE (start @28 mn. 54 s.)









PART 3 (1 h. 25 mn. 15 s.) : BACK TO THE BASICS Session n°29 alongside Selecta Polino - TRIBUTE TO FRANKIE PAUL







29ème Back to the Basic en compagnie de Selecta Polino du StandTall Sound : hommage à la star du Dancehall Frankie "Stevie Wonder" "Dancehall" Paul. R.E.P. !



Back To The Basic - TRIBUTE TO FRANKIE PAUL !!!





Playlist :





(Intro : Dennis Brown - Inseperable)



