12 mai 2017 - Intro (Tribute to BOB MARLEY) / News NU ROOTS / News DANCEHALL

PART 1 (36 mn. 49 s.) : INTRO by Daweed - Tribute to BOB MARLEY
Pour commencer cette émission, une pensée pour le Roi du reggae Music : Bob Marley (6 février 1945 / 11 mai 1981). R.E.P.
Tribute to BOB MARLEY !!!
Playlist :
Bob Marley and the Wailers - rudie A B side 1966 coxsone
BOB MARLEY - Do You Remember - EARLY YEARS Album - CBS
ANTHONY B - MARLEY MEMORIES
ANTHONY B - MARLEY MEMORIES VERSION
Bob Marley - Ganja Gun
Horace Andy - Natural mystic
Bob Marley - Natural Mystic - Island 7inch
Busta Rhymes ft Bob Marley - Chris Lighty
Daddy Yod - 46 Tribute To Bob Marley.mp3
PART 2 (1 h. 45 mn. 21 s.) : Strictly Bran New Nu Roots by Daweed
Les nouveautés Nu Roots des 2 dernières semaines, c'est ici !!!
BRAND NU ROOTS !!!
Playlist :
Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 08 - Sometimes
Happy for you feat Capleton & Vershon
Sizzla - 2.Freedom feat M1 Dead Prez
Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 10 - Road to Zion
Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 03 - In Jamaica
Sizzla - 7. The children are the future
Sizzla - 6.Don't Worry feat. Gentleman & Mark Wonder
Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 01 - Conscience feat. Rootsmanl
Tony Curtis - I Wanna Make It With You
Jah Wiz - Do A Little More
Tenna Star - Missing You
Nerius Joseph - Rewind
Shandi - If It's Love
Sadiki - I'm In Love With You
Lukie D - Slow Down
Christopher Ellis - Good Good Lov'n
Anthony Malvo - Give Thanks
Mafia & Fluxy - Good Good Lov'n (Instrumental)
Rush.Bobby Crystal
Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 07 - Healing of The Nations
Sizzla - 5.Show more love
Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 02 - We Are
Gyptian - Beauty - Feat B Rae
Tanya Azaki - Baby Come to Me
Sizzla - 10. Jamaica feat Sugar Cane
Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 04 - Illusion feat. Utan Green
Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 09 - Welcome!
Tomorrow People - Just Can't Get Enough
PART 3 (32 mn. 42 s.) : Strictly Bran New Nu Dancehall by Daweed
Les nouveautés Dancehall des 2 dernières semaines, c'est ici !!!
BRAND NU DANCEHALL !!!
Playlist :
I LIKE IT - SASANYA ft. FAMBO (RAW)
Di-Ruption- Campari and Malta
EESAH - THIS WORLD
04 ZUM ZUM - SASANYA ft. SOUTH BLACK
01 GIR#U200fLY GIRLY - SASANYA
WASP - JOIN THE LINE
Kranium - Meet & Beat
The Heatwave - Stopwatch ft K More (Instrumental)
XT - HUSTLE FI DI PAPER - XT - HUSTLE FI DI PAPER
Chedda O Don Culture Vibz