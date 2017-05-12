12 mai 2017 - Intro (Tribute to BOB MARLEY) / News NU ROOTS / News DANCEHALL

PART 1 (36 mn. 49 s.) : INTRO by Daweed - Tribute to BOB MARLEY







Pour commencer cette émission, une pensée pour le Roi du reggae Music : Bob Marley (6 février 1945 / 11 mai 1981). R.E.P.



Tribute to BOB MARLEY !!!





Playlist :





Bob Marley and the Wailers - rudie A B side 1966 coxsone

BOB MARLEY - Do You Remember - EARLY YEARS Album - CBS

ANTHONY B - MARLEY MEMORIES

ANTHONY B - MARLEY MEMORIES VERSION

Bob Marley - Ganja Gun

Horace Andy - Natural mystic

Bob Marley - Natural Mystic - Island 7inch

Busta Rhymes ft Bob Marley - Chris Lighty

Daddy Yod - 46 Tribute To Bob Marley.mp3









PART 2 (1 h. 45 mn. 21 s.) : Strictly Bran New Nu Roots by Daweed







Les nouveautés Nu Roots des 2 dernières semaines, c'est ici !!!



BRAND NU ROOTS !!!





Playlist :





Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 08 - Sometimes

Happy for you feat Capleton & Vershon

Sizzla - 2.Freedom feat M1 Dead Prez

Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 10 - Road to Zion

Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 03 - In Jamaica

Sizzla - 7. The children are the future

Sizzla - 6.Don't Worry feat. Gentleman & Mark Wonder

Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 01 - Conscience feat. Rootsmanl

Tony Curtis - I Wanna Make It With You

Jah Wiz - Do A Little More

Tenna Star - Missing You

Nerius Joseph - Rewind

Shandi - If It's Love

Sadiki - I'm In Love With You

Lukie D - Slow Down

Christopher Ellis - Good Good Lov'n

Anthony Malvo - Give Thanks

Mafia & Fluxy - Good Good Lov'n (Instrumental)

Rush.Bobby Crystal

Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 07 - Healing of The Nations

Sizzla - 5.Show more love

Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 02 - We Are

Gyptian - Beauty - Feat B Rae

Tanya Azaki - Baby Come to Me

Sizzla - 10. Jamaica feat Sugar Cane

Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 04 - Illusion feat. Utan Green

Quartiere Coffee - Quartiere Coffee - Conscience - 09 - Welcome!

Tomorrow People - Just Can't Get Enough









PART 3 (32 mn. 42 s.) : Strictly Bran New Nu Dancehall by Daweed







Les nouveautés Dancehall des 2 dernières semaines, c'est ici !!!



BRAND NU DANCEHALL !!!





Playlist :





I LIKE IT - SASANYA ft. FAMBO (RAW)

Di-Ruption- Campari and Malta

EESAH - THIS WORLD

04 ZUM ZUM - SASANYA ft. SOUTH BLACK

01 GIR#U200fLY GIRLY - SASANYA

WASP - JOIN THE LINE

Kranium - Meet & Beat

The Heatwave - Stopwatch ft K More (Instrumental)

XT - HUSTLE FI DI PAPER - XT - HUSTLE FI DI PAPER

Chedda O Don Culture Vibz