5 mai 2017 - Intro by Daweed - Tribute to JACOB KILLER MILLER 1 / BACK TO THE BASIC n° 28 by Selecta Polino - Speciale DENNIS BROWN Hits / Outro by Daweed - Tribute to JACOB KILLER MILLER 2

PART 1 (48 mn. 36 s.) : INTRO by Daweed - Tribute to JACOB "KILLER" MILLER (part 1)







On célébrait hier l'anniversaire du regretté Jacob "Killer" Miller : on lui rendait hommage ce soir avec quelques uns de ses classiques ainsi que quelques titres plus obscures...



HAPPY EARTHSTRONG JACOB KILLER MILLER !!!





Playlist :





YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES

Jacob miller - burnin and lootin

Jacob Miller - Killer Miller

Jacob Miller - Forward Ever

Jacob Miller - We A Rockers

Jacob miller - healing of the nation

Jacob miller - healing of the nation dub

Jacob Miller - Ghetto On Fire

Inner Circle - 80.000 careless ethiopians

Jacob Miller - Tired Fe Lick Weed In A Bush - Neville King 7inch - 1976

Inner Circle - Chillum In A Gully - Neville King 7inch - 1976











PART 2 (1 h. 33 mn. 43 s.) : BACK TO THE BASICS Session n°28 alongside Selecta Polino - Spéciale DENNIS BROWN's HITS







Pour la 28ème Back to the Basic en compagnie de Selecta Polino du StandTall Sound, une spéciale "Dennis Brown's HITS", pour revenir sur les singles qui ont marqué la carrière de Dennis Brown, de Polino, et de ts les fans !!!



Back To The Basic - DENNIS BROWN's ITERNAL HITS !!!





Playlist :





Non Disponible / Not Availabled









PART 3 (54 mn. 29 s.) : OUTRO by Daweed - Tribute to JACOB "KILLER" MILLER (part 2)







2ème partie de notre hommage à Jacob Killer Miller



JOYEUX ANNIVERSAIRE JACOB KILLER MILLER !!!





Playlist :





Jacob Miller - Girl Name Pat - Rockers International 7inch

Jacob Miller - Girl Name Pat Version - Rockers International 7inch

Jacob Miller - Keep On Knocking (Love Is A Message)

Jacob Miller - False Rasta Version - Thompson Sound 7inch

Jacob Miller - False Rasta - Thompson Sound 7inch

Jacob Miller - Ala Ala Bama

Jacob Miller - Too Much Imitator - Shufflers Records 7inch

Jacob Miller - Too Much Imitator Version - Shufflers Records 7inch

Jacob Miller - Tenament Yard (Vocal)

Jacob Miller & Inner Circle - Forward Jah Jah Children - Blame It On The Sun Album - Trojan Records 12inch - 1974

Inner Circle - Roman soldiers of babylon

Jacob Miller & Inner Circle - Road Block - Blame It On The Sun Album - Trojan Records 12inch - 1974

Jacob Miller & Inner Circle - Burial - Blame It On The Sun Album - Trojan Records 12inch - 1974

Lloyd Charmers - Judgement - Wild flower 7inch

Lloyd Charmers - Pure Fire - Wild flower 7inch

Jacob Miller & Inner Circle - Judgement - Blame It On The Sun Album - Trojan Records 12inch - 1974

Jacob Miller - Love Is A Message (Studio 1)