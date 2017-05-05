5 mai 2017 - Intro by Daweed - Tribute to JACOB KILLER MILLER 1 / BACK TO THE BASIC n° 28 by Selecta Polino - Speciale DENNIS BROWN Hits / Outro by Daweed - Tribute to JACOB KILLER MILLER 2

PART 1 (48 mn. 36 s.) : INTRO by Daweed - Tribute to JACOB "KILLER" MILLER (part 1)
On célébrait hier l'anniversaire du regretté Jacob "Killer" Miller : on lui rendait hommage ce soir avec quelques uns de ses classiques ainsi que quelques titres plus obscures...
HAPPY EARTHSTRONG JACOB KILLER MILLER !!!
Playlist :
YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES
Jacob miller - burnin and lootin
Jacob Miller - Killer Miller
Jacob Miller - Forward Ever
Jacob Miller - We A Rockers
Jacob miller - healing of the nation
Jacob miller - healing of the nation dub
Jacob Miller - Ghetto On Fire
Inner Circle - 80.000 careless ethiopians
Jacob Miller - Tired Fe Lick Weed In A Bush - Neville King 7inch - 1976
Inner Circle - Chillum In A Gully - Neville King 7inch - 1976
PART 2 (1 h. 33 mn. 43 s.) : BACK TO THE BASICS Session n°28 alongside Selecta Polino - Spéciale DENNIS BROWN's HITS
Pour la 28ème Back to the Basic en compagnie de Selecta Polino du StandTall Sound, une spéciale "Dennis Brown's HITS", pour revenir sur les singles qui ont marqué la carrière de Dennis Brown, de Polino, et de ts les fans !!!
Back To The Basic - DENNIS BROWN's ITERNAL HITS !!!
Playlist :
Non Disponible / Not Availabled
PART 3 (54 mn. 29 s.) : OUTRO by Daweed - Tribute to JACOB "KILLER" MILLER (part 2)
2ème partie de notre hommage à Jacob Killer Miller
JOYEUX ANNIVERSAIRE JACOB KILLER MILLER !!!
Playlist :
Jacob Miller - Girl Name Pat - Rockers International 7inch
Jacob Miller - Girl Name Pat Version - Rockers International 7inch
Jacob Miller - Keep On Knocking (Love Is A Message)
Jacob Miller - False Rasta Version - Thompson Sound 7inch
Jacob Miller - False Rasta - Thompson Sound 7inch
Jacob Miller - Ala Ala Bama
Jacob Miller - Too Much Imitator - Shufflers Records 7inch
Jacob Miller - Too Much Imitator Version - Shufflers Records 7inch
Jacob Miller - Tenament Yard (Vocal)
Jacob Miller & Inner Circle - Forward Jah Jah Children - Blame It On The Sun Album - Trojan Records 12inch - 1974
Inner Circle - Roman soldiers of babylon
Jacob Miller & Inner Circle - Road Block - Blame It On The Sun Album - Trojan Records 12inch - 1974
Jacob Miller & Inner Circle - Burial - Blame It On The Sun Album - Trojan Records 12inch - 1974
Lloyd Charmers - Judgement - Wild flower 7inch
Lloyd Charmers - Pure Fire - Wild flower 7inch
Jacob Miller & Inner Circle - Judgement - Blame It On The Sun Album - Trojan Records 12inch - 1974
Jacob Miller - Love Is A Message (Studio 1)