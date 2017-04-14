14 avril 2017 - Speciale UNITY SOUND Production (Late 70s & 80s Prod) by Daweed / Outro by Daweed - Nu Roots

PART 1 (1 h. 59 mn. 07 s.) : Spéciale UNITY SOUND Prod. by Daweed (Part 2)
2ème émission consacrée au label Unity Sound de Robert "Ribs" Fearon : on revenait cette fois ci sur quelques hit sortis sur le label durant les années 80, pour un set de presque 2h non stop au final, set pourtant loin d'être exhaustif !
UNITY SOUND 's 80's CLASSICS !!!
Playlist :
Rod Taylor _ Ext Mix CV Plate
U_Brown_Reggae_Rockers
i am alright - courtney barkley
jammin - pat kelly
sensi boom
ina dancehall style - errol bellot
sticktogether - demon rocka
Kenny Knots - Watch How The Ppl Dancing - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Kenny Knots - Watch How The Ppl Dancing Version - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Kenny Knots - Watch How The Ppl Dancing Dubplate - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Mikey Murka - Back Your Automatic - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Errol Bellot - What A Wonderfull Feeling - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Kenny Knots - Run Come Call Me - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Mikey Murka - Ride The Rhythm - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Mikey Murka - Ride The Rhythm Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
natural touch - errol bellot
Jack Wilson & Demon Rockers - Chuck It - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
THE IRON LADY - DEMON(ragga twins)ROCKA
THE IRON LADY VERSION - DEMON(ragga twins)ROCKA
Richie Davis - You Ha Fe Cool - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Richie Davis - You Ha Fe Cool Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
give me love - selah collins (vocal )
Kenny Knots - Stop Playing Around Dub - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Mikey Murka - We Try - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Selah Collins - Pick A Sound - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Selah Collins - Pick A Sound Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Peter Bouncer - Ready For The DH Tonight Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Richie Davis - Lean Boot - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Richie Davis - Lean Boot Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Mikey Murka - Control The DH Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Mikey Murka - Control The DH - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Kenny Knots - Ring My Number - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Kenny Knots - Ring My Number Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Kenny Knots - Full Control - UNITY SOUND 12inch
Kenny Knots - Full Control Version - UNITY SOUND 12inch
PART 2 (59 mn. 31 s.) : OUTRO by Daweed - Nu Roots
Pour cette dernière heure d'émission, on revenait avec qques nouveautés Nu Roots avec entre autre des extraits, en avant première, du prochain album de Uman, des extraits du nvel album de Longfingah, Jah Sun, David Lion ou Ammoye ainsi qu'une nvelle série...
FRESHES !!!
Playlist :
Longfingah - Terror dem Spread
UMAN - 05 - Sinsemilia (feat. Yaniss Odua)-[MAST]-BE1GH1700005
Jah Sun - Guess Who
UMAN - 04 - Pas de justice-[MAST]-BE1GH1700004
David Lion - Mandala - 11 - Dont Let Love Die
Longfingah - Raggamuffin Yute Run Tings
Longfingah - So Good
Longfingah - Rocking Time
Taurus Riley - Where There Is
Chino - Nah Worry (mst)
Bugle - Know Nothing At All (m
Rockaz Element - No Get Away (
Romain Virgo & Bugle - No Prob
Kabaka Pyramid - Never Change
Ammoye - 15. Don't Count Me Out
Ammoye - Don't Count Me Out (Dub Version)