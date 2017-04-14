14 avril 2017 - Speciale UNITY SOUND Production (Late 70s & 80s Prod) by Daweed / Outro by Daweed - Nu Roots

PART 1 (1 h. 59 mn. 07 s.) : Spéciale UNITY SOUND Prod. by Daweed (Part 2)







2ème émission consacrée au label Unity Sound de Robert "Ribs" Fearon : on revenait cette fois ci sur quelques hit sortis sur le label durant les années 80, pour un set de presque 2h non stop au final, set pourtant loin d'être exhaustif !



UNITY SOUND 's 80's CLASSICS !!!





Playlist :





Rod Taylor _ Ext Mix CV Plate

U_Brown_Reggae_Rockers

i am alright - courtney barkley

jammin - pat kelly

sensi boom

ina dancehall style - errol bellot

sticktogether - demon rocka

Kenny Knots - Watch How The Ppl Dancing - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Kenny Knots - Watch How The Ppl Dancing Version - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Kenny Knots - Watch How The Ppl Dancing Dubplate - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Mikey Murka - Back Your Automatic - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Errol Bellot - What A Wonderfull Feeling - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Kenny Knots - Run Come Call Me - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Mikey Murka - Ride The Rhythm - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Mikey Murka - Ride The Rhythm Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

natural touch - errol bellot

Jack Wilson & Demon Rockers - Chuck It - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

THE IRON LADY - DEMON(ragga twins)ROCKA

THE IRON LADY VERSION - DEMON(ragga twins)ROCKA

Richie Davis - You Ha Fe Cool - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Richie Davis - You Ha Fe Cool Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

give me love - selah collins (vocal )

Kenny Knots - Stop Playing Around Dub - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Mikey Murka - We Try - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Selah Collins - Pick A Sound - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Selah Collins - Pick A Sound Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Peter Bouncer - Ready For The DH Tonight Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Richie Davis - Lean Boot - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Richie Davis - Lean Boot Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Mikey Murka - Control The DH Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Mikey Murka - Control The DH - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Kenny Knots - Ring My Number - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Kenny Knots - Ring My Number Version - Watch How The Ppl Dancing LP - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Kenny Knots - Full Control - UNITY SOUND 12inch

Kenny Knots - Full Control Version - UNITY SOUND 12inch









PART 2 (59 mn. 31 s.) : OUTRO by Daweed - Nu Roots







Pour cette dernière heure d'émission, on revenait avec qques nouveautés Nu Roots avec entre autre des extraits, en avant première, du prochain album de Uman, des extraits du nvel album de Longfingah, Jah Sun, David Lion ou Ammoye ainsi qu'une nvelle série...



FRESHES !!!





Playlist :





Longfingah - Terror dem Spread

UMAN - 05 - Sinsemilia (feat. Yaniss Odua)-[MAST]-BE1GH1700005

Jah Sun - Guess Who

UMAN - 04 - Pas de justice-[MAST]-BE1GH1700004

David Lion - Mandala - 11 - Dont Let Love Die

Longfingah - Raggamuffin Yute Run Tings

Longfingah - So Good

Longfingah - Rocking Time

Taurus Riley - Where There Is

Chino - Nah Worry (mst)

Bugle - Know Nothing At All (m

Rockaz Element - No Get Away (

Romain Virgo & Bugle - No Prob

Kabaka Pyramid - Never Change

Ammoye - 15. Don't Count Me Out

Ammoye - Don't Count Me Out (Dub Version)