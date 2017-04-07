7 avril 2017 - Intro by Daweed - News / Speciale UNITY SOUND Production (2000 & more) / BACK TO THE BASIC n° 27 by Selecta Polino - Speciale HIGH FIGHT INTERNATIONAL SOUND SYSTEM / Outro by Daweed - DH News

PART 1 (17 mn. 26 s.) : INTRO by Daweed - New Roots







Courte introduction pr vs présenter les derniers singles de Press Fyah, Cornell Campbell et David Lion...





Playlist :





Press Fyah - Press Fyah - Road Users

YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES

Reality Chant - ft Cornell Campbell-Father Says

David Lion - Peaceful Warrior ft Anthony B

Ieiazel - CULTURAL VIBES









PART 2 (48 mn. 03 s.) : Spéciale UNITY SOUND Prod. by Daweed (Part 1)







Connu pr avoir été le sélecteur officiel du Fatman Sound System à Londres puis en tant que créateur du Label et Sound System UNITY SOUND dans les années 80, Robert Fearon aka "RIBS" est aujourd'hui toujours aussi productif et a depuis qques années accumulé de nouvelles productions : en voici qques échantillons, sortis entre 20.. et 2015, conçus pr durer... Jugez par Vs mm !



UNITY SOUND 's BACK !!!





Playlist :





child of the most high - tyrone biblikal

tings nah gwaan - tyrone biblical

mash dem corn - major stone

more prayer - byron otis ft major stones-master

no respect - major stones

politicion u wrong - major stone

peace love & harmony - major stones&byron otis

happytimes - byron otis

one for me - tyrone biblical (master)

distant high - c j (master)

zion - byron otis

untold stories mix 2 (master)



Extra (Transition B2B) :



Weed Weed Ft. Blackout JA (Dancehall Mix)

Rumble - Skandal Bag Riddim (Dancehall Mix)









PART 3 (1 h. 09 mn. 12 s.) : BACK TO THE BASICS Session n°27 alongside Selecta Polino - Spéciale HIGH FIGHT SOUND SYSTEM (1988/1992) DUBPLATE Session







La 27ème Back to the Basic en compagnie de Selecta Polino du StandTall Sound, avait une raisonnance particulière ce soir puisque Polino vs avait préparé une spéciale Dubplate session pour vous faire un rapide résumé des Dubplate qu'il avait (avec les autres membres du Sound) enregistré entre 1990 et 1992 pour son Sound System High Fight International ! Plus qu'un retour aux sources, un véritable mausolée du Reggae Francophone du tout début des années 90... A MUST !!!



Back To The Basic - THE HIGH FIGHT INTERNATIONAL SOUND REVIVAL !!!





Playlist :





Non Disponible / Not Availabled









PART 3 (43 mn. 08 s.) : OUTRO by Daweed - DH News







23h - Minuit le vendredi soir : l'heure de vs ambiancer avec les dernières nouveautés Dancehall reçues...



DANCEHALL WARM UP !!!





Playlist :





King Toppa - Doper Than Dope Riddim

King Toppa - Frenchy Accent - Tribuman -

King Toppa - Dem A Chat ft Ragga SteveG

MrLézard - 14-Comme un chien dans un jeu de quilles

Akshon - Touches

Praj - X - Praj - X - Humble

Honorebel Same Thing Everday (F@#k Smoke Drink and Make Money) Raw

HONOREBEL-WE LIVE LIFE

ScopeMr - Love Mi Suh

Deizzle - this a dancehall

Singer J - I'm Chosen - Paydaymusic

Agent Saco - Right Now - Paydaymusic

Sean Smallz & I-jahmar - Live On - Paydaymusic