7 avril 2017 - Intro by Daweed - News / Speciale UNITY SOUND Production (2000 & more) / BACK TO THE BASIC n° 27 by Selecta Polino - Speciale HIGH FIGHT INTERNATIONAL SOUND SYSTEM / Outro by Daweed - DH News

PART 1 (17 mn. 26 s.) : INTRO by Daweed - New Roots
Courte introduction pr vs présenter les derniers singles de Press Fyah, Cornell Campbell et David Lion...
Playlist :
Press Fyah - Press Fyah - Road Users
YELLAM - GALONG DUB - CULTURAL VIBES
Reality Chant - ft Cornell Campbell-Father Says
David Lion - Peaceful Warrior ft Anthony B
Ieiazel - CULTURAL VIBES
PART 2 (48 mn. 03 s.) : Spéciale UNITY SOUND Prod. by Daweed (Part 1)
Connu pr avoir été le sélecteur officiel du Fatman Sound System à Londres puis en tant que créateur du Label et Sound System UNITY SOUND dans les années 80, Robert Fearon aka "RIBS" est aujourd'hui toujours aussi productif et a depuis qques années accumulé de nouvelles productions : en voici qques échantillons, sortis entre 20.. et 2015, conçus pr durer... Jugez par Vs mm !
UNITY SOUND 's BACK !!!
Playlist :
child of the most high - tyrone biblikal
tings nah gwaan - tyrone biblical
mash dem corn - major stone
more prayer - byron otis ft major stones-master
no respect - major stones
politicion u wrong - major stone
peace love & harmony - major stones&byron otis
happytimes - byron otis
one for me - tyrone biblical (master)
distant high - c j (master)
zion - byron otis
untold stories mix 2 (master)
Extra (Transition B2B) :
Weed Weed Ft. Blackout JA (Dancehall Mix)
Rumble - Skandal Bag Riddim (Dancehall Mix)
PART 3 (1 h. 09 mn. 12 s.) : BACK TO THE BASICS Session n°27 alongside Selecta Polino - Spéciale HIGH FIGHT SOUND SYSTEM (1988/1992) DUBPLATE Session
La 27ème Back to the Basic en compagnie de Selecta Polino du StandTall Sound, avait une raisonnance particulière ce soir puisque Polino vs avait préparé une spéciale Dubplate session pour vous faire un rapide résumé des Dubplate qu'il avait (avec les autres membres du Sound) enregistré entre 1990 et 1992 pour son Sound System High Fight International ! Plus qu'un retour aux sources, un véritable mausolée du Reggae Francophone du tout début des années 90... A MUST !!!
Back To The Basic - THE HIGH FIGHT INTERNATIONAL SOUND REVIVAL !!!
Playlist :
PART 3 (43 mn. 08 s.) : OUTRO by Daweed - DH News
23h - Minuit le vendredi soir : l'heure de vs ambiancer avec les dernières nouveautés Dancehall reçues...
DANCEHALL WARM UP !!!
Playlist :
King Toppa - Doper Than Dope Riddim
King Toppa - Frenchy Accent - Tribuman -
King Toppa - Dem A Chat ft Ragga SteveG
King Toppa - Doper Than Dope Riddim
MrLézard - 14-Comme un chien dans un jeu de quilles
Akshon - Touches
Praj - X - Praj - X - Humble
Honorebel Same Thing Everday (F@#k Smoke Drink and Make Money) Raw
HONOREBEL-WE LIVE LIFE
ScopeMr - Love Mi Suh
Deizzle - this a dancehall
Singer J - I'm Chosen - Paydaymusic
Agent Saco - Right Now - Paydaymusic
Sean Smallz & I-jahmar - Live On - Paydaymusic