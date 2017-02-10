10 fevrier 2017 - Intro (Pensees a Theo) / Speciale Reggae Month Celebration (Part 2) / Speciale Firehouse & other KING TUBBYS label (Strictly Vinyl)

PART 1 (21 mn. 47 s.) : INTRO by Daweed - Pensées à Théo







Une fois n'est pas coutume, coup de gueule pr commencer cette émission, suite à "l'interpellation" de Théo et aux meurtres récemment perpétrés à Kingston en Jamaique...



POLICE MAN, WHERE THE RESPECT GONE / RUDE BOY STOP THE VIOLENCE !!!





Playlist :





Rod Taylor - Ext Mix CV Plate

Joseph Hill & The Culture - Police man - Mister Tipsy 7inch

Joseph Hill & The Culture - Police man Dub - Mister Tipsy 7inch

Johnny Clarke - Leggo Violence - Steelie & Cleevie 7inch

Papa San - Lyrics Station - Steelie & Cleevie 7inch

Papa San - Lyrics Station Dub - Steelie & Cleevie 7inch









PART 2 (42 mn. 47 s.) : Spéciale REGGAE MONTH CELEBRATION Part 2







Célébration du "Mois Du Reggae" 2nde Partie : une selection de morceaux parlant uniquement du Reggae Music !!!



Happy Reggae Month !!!





Playlist :





Francisca - Reggae

Mikey General - Roots Rocking Reggae

Richie Spice - REGGAE MUSIC

Nkrumah - Reggae Mylitis

Pablo Moses - Reggae Warrior

Danakil - World Of Reggae Music Featuring Flavia Coelho, Yaniss Odua, Anthony B, Volodia, Brahim, Josh, Nattali Rize

GRAMPS MORGAN - REGGAE MUSIC LIVES

Steel Pulse - Reggae fever

Kozmik Consciousnez - Reggae history







PART 3 (1h 52 mn. 48 s.) : Spéciale FIREHOUSE Label by Daweed (Strictly Vinyl)







On célèbrait son anniversaire le 28 janvier dernier, Hommage à KING TUBBYS (28 janvier 1941 / 6 février 1989), le mythique fabricant de materiel sono, le génialissime ingénieur du son créateur et inventeur du DUB mais aussi l'incontournable producteur de EARLY DIGITAL via notamment ses labels FIREHOUSE, WATERHOUSE et TARRUS... C'est sur ce dernier aspect qu'on s'attardait ce soir, afin de célébrer ensemble les 76 ans de KING TUBBYS, en dansant sur la musique qu'il a produit dans les années 80, plus particulièrement sur son label FIREHOUSE, en format strictment vinyl SVP !



HAPPY BELATED EARTHSTRONG TO KING TUBBYS !!!





Playlist :





Jr Murvin - Make It And Set it - Taurus 7inch - 1987

Jr Murvin - Make It And Set it Dub - Taurus 7inch - 1987

King Kong - Step Pon Me Corn - Firehouse 7

King Kong - Step Pon Me Corn Dub - Firehouse 7

Tempo Riddim - Red Rose - Tempo - Firehouse 12inch - 1985

Tempo Riddim - King Everall - After All - Firehouse 12inch - 1985

Tempo Riddim - John Wayne - Love It A Kill Me - Firehouse 7inch

Tempo Riddim - John Wayne - Love It A Kill Me Dub - Firehouse 7inch

Tempo Riddim - King Kong - Aids - Firehouse 7inch

Tempo Riddim - Red Rose - Old Pan Bang A Rang - Firehouse 7inch

King Kong & Red Rose - Follow We Now - Waterhouse 7

King Kong & Red Rose - Follow We Now Dub - Waterhouse 7

Michael Prophet - Giddy Up - Firehouse 7inch

Michael Prophet King Tubby & Orline Ruddock - Giddy Up Dub - Firehouse 7inch

Anthony Red Rose - Gwan Talk - Firehouse 7inch

Anthony Red Rose Peego & Fatman - Gwan Talk Dub - Firehouse 7inch

Little John - A We Rule - Firehouse 7inch

Little John Peego & Fatman - A We Rule Dub - Firehouse 7inch

Rude Boy Riddim - Lloyd Hemmings - Rude Boy - Firehouse 12inch - 1989

Rude Boy Riddim - Tinga Stewart - Dry Up Your Tears - Firehouse 12inch - 1989

Rude Boy Riddim - King Asha Peego & Fatman - Firehouse 12inch - 1989

Lilly Melody - Pressure Me - Firehouse 7inch

Trevor Levy - Nah Run From No Clash - Firehouse 7inch

Super Black - Rising Star - Firehouse 7inch

Super Black King Tubby & Orline Ruddock - Rising Star Dub - Firehouse 7inch

Johnny Clarke - Teach Dem The Right - Firehouse 7inch

Johnny Clarke - Teach Dem The Right Dub - Firehouse 7inch

Tristan Palma - Joy In The Morning - Taurus 7inch

Tristan Palma Peego & Banton - Joy In The Morning Dub - Taurus 7inch

Johnny Clarke - Strictly Ragga Muffin - Firehouse 7inch

Johnny Clarke Peego & Fatman - Strictly Ragga Muffin Dub - Firehouse 7inch



BONUS INTERNET TRACK : Johnny Osbourne - Line Up - Firehouse 7inch